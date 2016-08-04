Sasha Obama lands her first job at restaurant in Martha's Vineyard

She may be only 15 years old, but Sasha Obama has already landed her first job. The First Daughter has taken up a position as a waitress at a restaurant in Martha's Vineyard.

The Boston Herald reports that Malia's younger sister has been seen bussing tables and working at the cash register at Nancy's, a local food joint. Making sure that the teenager is safe while allowing her to have her independence, a team of Secret Service officers have been dispatched outside and around the eaterie.

Sasha is working as a waitress at Nancy's restaurant Photo: Getty Images

Nancy's restaurant, famed for it's delicious fish dishes, is a favorite hangout of the Obamas during their summer vacations to Martha's Vineyard. The family are said to be friends with the restaurant owner, Joe Moujabber, who set up Sasha with the summer job.

It appears that Barack's youngest daughter may only be working shifts during the week, as she was also seen at Lollapolooza, a music festival in her hometown of Chicago, over the weekend with big sis Malia.

In fact, Malia caused a meltdown on Twitter after several videos of her dancing went viral. The 18-year-old, who was wearing a pink top and black cut-off shorts, looked like she was having a great time as she danced and sang along to Cashmere Cat with friends and fellow festival-goers.



The Obama family often visit Nancy's restaurant during their summer vacations in Martha's Vineyard Photo: Getty Images

It has already been a very busy summer for the two sisters. In early July the pair traveled to Liberia, Morocco and Spain as part of the Let Girls Learn international initiative, spearheaded by their mom Michelle.

As well as meeting heads of state and important officials, the twosome also got to enjoy some downtime during their trip. Whilst in Madrid, the girls were spotted heading out to shops like H&M and Zara along the Spanish capital's famous Gran Via.