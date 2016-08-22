Zac Efron meets his Olympic look-alike and more celeb doppelgängers from Rio

<b>Zac Efron and Michael Hixon</b> <br> What's better than one Zac? Two! The <i>High School Musical</i> alum blessed his followers by introducing them to his Olympic look-alike in Rio. Zac's striking resemblance to the Team USA diver (with their dimples and high cheekbones) didn't go unnoticed by the actor, who shared a photo with Michael captioned, "My Brotha from anotha." </br><br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jessica Biel and Roseline Filion</b> <br> Canadian diver Roseline Filion could possibly trick <i>Can't Stop The Feeling</i> singer Justin Timberlake into a date thanks to her close resemblance to his wife Jessica Biel. The Laval, Quebec resident competes in the 10-metre synchronized event with her diving partner Meaghan Benfeito. The duo showed off their enviable skill at the 2012 London Olympics, where they earned bronze, and the 2015 Pan Am Games, where they upped the ante and took home gold. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Natalie Portman and Gwen Jorgensen</b> <br> Natalie Portman has proven herself to be a very versatile actress and her doppelgänger Gwen Jorgensen has shown that she's equally talented when it comes to sports. The American triathlete is an admirable swimmer, runner and biker, which earned her a place at this year's Olympics. In addition to her enviable athleticism and Hollywood looks, Gwen has a master's degree in accounting. Talk about multitalented! <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Neil Patrick Harris and Greg Rutherford</b> <br> As one of Britain’s top track and field athletes, Greg Rutherford is normally seen in sporty gear, but when he dons a suit he’s likely to be mistaken for Barney Stinson – Neil Patrick Harris’s alter ego on <i>How I Met Your Mother</i>. The pair could easily be twins with their similar face shape, hair color, broad smile and a flair for unrivaled talent. Greg won a gold medal during the 2012 Olympics and is looking to win another in Rio. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Leonardo DiCaprio and Brady Ellison</b> <br> Arizona-born Brady Ellison is a professional archer for Team USA, but the 27-year-old who's handy with an arrow caused a social media frenzy from Rio when fans noticed his uncanny resemblance to Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio. Both the actor and the archer are rocking serious beards and the famous scowl. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b> Kate Middleton and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot</b> <br> Fans were quick to notice the similarities in the Duchess and the 24-year-old's facial structure, right down to the duo's cute dimples. Accomplished Pauline has already made a name for herself aside from her Olympian status as the first person ever in the history of cycling to hold the world road title, world cyclo-cross title and world mountain bike title at the same time. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Gabrielle Union and Gabby Douglas</b> <br> Gabrielle Union and Gabby Douglas share more than just a name! The American gymnast bears a serious resemblance to the <i>Bring It On</i> star. Though Gabrielle showed off some impressive moves in the cheerleading flick, Gabby’s twists and turns are clearly on another level, earning the 20-year-old (and the rest of the United States’ female gymnast team) a gold medal. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Andrew Garfield and Andy Murray</b> <br> "To lead out Team GB will be an incredible honor, the biggest in sport," said Andy Murray after being selected as Great Britain's flag bearer. The tennis ace, who bears a striking resemblance to <i>Spiderman</i> actor Andrew Garfield, took home the gold for men's singles in the London 2012 games, so fans are eager to see him defend his title in Rio. We'll see if his spidey senses are tingling on the court! <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Pink and Sophie Schmidt</b> <br> Canadian soccer star Sophie Schmidt looks an awful lot like Pink, and not just because of the hair! The expert midfielder is joining her Canadian teammates on Rio's soccer team to shoot and score as many goals as possible and go for the gold. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sarah Silverman and Aly Raisman</b> <br> The captain of America’s female gymnastics team may look a little familiar, and it’s not just because she held the same coveted role four years ago at the London Olympics. Aly Raisman also looks a lot like actress Sarah Silverman! <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Stephen Colletti and Chris Mears</b> <br></br> If British diver Chris Mears ever decides to give up water sports, he might just be mistaken for Stephen Colletti, the former love interest of Sophia Bush on teen drama <i>One Tree Hill</i>. But for now, he's sticking to the diving board, representing Queen Elizabeth and her country at his first Olympic Games in Rio. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Stacey Dash and Allyson Felix</b> <br> American track and field star Allyson Felix is no stranger to the Olympics. The California girl has competed at three previous events: Athens (2004), Bejing (2008) and London (2012), earning a collective total of four gold medals and two silver. But the pro runner also has a certain chicness, both on and off the track, which reminds us of <i>Clueless</i> alum Stacey Dash (note the matching smiles)! <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Zachary Quinto and Maxim Bouchard</b> <br> It seems that <i>Star Trek</i> star Zachary Quinto has a doppelgänger on Team Canada. Diver Maxim Bouchard initially retired from his sport in 2010, but returned to the board after an accident proved just how short life can be. Determined to achieve his goal of making the national team the Montreal resident underwent surgery, physiotherapy and a new training regime, ultimately earning himself a place at Rio! <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Tom Cruise and Adam van Koeverden</b> <br> Sprint kayaker Adam van Koeverden is representing Canada for the fourth time at this year's Olympic Games. The 34-year-old has won four previous Olympic medals, including gold in Athens (2004) and silver in London (2012). In addition to those impressive accolades, the keen athlete can also brag about his resemblance to <i>Top Gun</i> actor Tom Cruise. We wonder if he also enjoys couch jumping in his spare time. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Laura Carmichael and Carmen Marton</b> <br> The Rio Olympics may be a 21st century sporting competition, but they are also likely to elicit 20th century memories when Carmen Marton steps up. The Australian athlete bares an uncanny resemblance to English actress Laura Carmichael, most famous for playing middle sister Lady Edith on fan favorite <i>Downton Abbey</i>. Like Edith, Carmen also has two siblings, Caroline and Jack, both of whom act as training partners, helping her kick things up a notch when it comes to competition. <br></br> Photo: Getty Images
