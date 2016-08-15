Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are a golden couple at family birthday bash

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth proved that you don't have to be in Rio to get the gold. The pair got dressed up and celebrated Liam's sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth's gold-themed birthday. Liam, 26, and Miley, 23, kept up with the party's theme, each dressing up in over-the-top outfits to mark the occasion.

In one photo, Liam is seen taking a knee in all gold shorts, and a black Gold's Gym t-shirt, while his brother Luke Hemsworth wore a head-to-toe gold cowboy outfit and their friend, and Miley's tour partner, Wayne Coyne posed on top of a gold horse. In another photo, the We Can't Stop singer is draped in a gold basketball jersey, with a gold Olympic medal.

Liam and Miley celebrated with his brother and his wife Samantha Photo: Instagram/@@hemsworthluke

The Independence Day Resurgence star and the pop star also gave fans pure relationship goals last week when they performed a duet of Justin Bieber's Love Yourself. In the video captioned "BGVs @liamhemsworth Starring: Barbie Da Beagle @beaglefreedom," Miley showed off the couple's new dog, while Liam and she sang in the background. Before the end of the video, Liam screamed, scaring Miley and causing her to yell "Babe, stop. Seriously."

Miley wore a gold medal around her neck to mark the occasion Photo: Instagram/@waynecoyne5

Although the pair have remained mum about their official engagement status, Liam opened up about his decision to ask for Miley's hand in marriage in 2012. "I don’t think that was impulsive,” he said during an interview with News.com.au. “That was a well thought-out idea.”

Miley and Liam rekindled their romance earlier this year Photo: Getty Images

When asked how he handled his split with Miley, Liam noted in an interview with Australian GQ that "it was hard." He added, "But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that."