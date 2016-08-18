Adele is stunning even with a cold — see the photo to prove it!

A natural beauty. Even when she's sick, Adele still manages to look gorgeous. The British songstress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to announce that she would be canceling her second show in Phoenix, Arizona because of her health.

Addressing her fans sans makeup and with a raspy voice, she said, “I’ve had a cold for a couple days, and I’ve been pushing through it and I did my show last night, and I loved it, but I pushed too hard, and my cold has gotten the better of me."

Photo: Instagram/@Adele

“I’ve pushed through a lot of things, but I’ve been trying to sing all morning and warming up, and nothing’s really happening. I’m so sorry to let you down,” the singer added. “It’s the last thing I want to do but I have to look after myself because I’ve got so many more shows to do. I will reschedule this show I promise you. I’ll come back and I’ll smash it for you.”

Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images for BT PR

True to her word, the 28-year-old has already rescheduled her show for November 21 in Phoenix. Adele is currently on the North American leg of her world tour, which runs through November marking her first tour in that states in five years.The Hello singer returned to the spotlight last fall after a three year hiatus.

During her time away, she welcomed son Angelo in 2012 with partner Simon Konecki. Back in November she told NBC’s Matt Lauer, “My kid comes first and my music comes second.” She added, “I make time for him like I always have. My kid is more important.”

