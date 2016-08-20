Kate Hudson allowed her son Bingham to do her makeup and the results could start a new trend

Kate Hudson had her fans in hysterics on Friday night when she uploaded a video of her son Bingham doing her makeup. The actress took to her Snapchat page to show her followers the hilarious implications of allowing her five-year-old son to be artistically creative with her face.

The young boy begins the beauty session by gently applying pink blush to his mom’s cheeks. He then decides he wants to make his mom more bronzed and starts adding copious amounts of bronzer to her already rouged cheeks. The actress’ youngest son generously applies the product by slapping the makeup brush onto her face, which instantly causes Kate to laugh out loud at the new “avant garde” technique.

Kate allowed Bingham to do her makeup Photo: Snapchat/KHudSnaps

After the initial cheek coloring, Bingham moves onto eye makeup and begins by giving his mom’s eyebrows a bright pink tint. Sticking to the colorful theme, he then adds blue eyeshadow to above and below the Almost Famous star’s eyes, before finishing off the look with carefully applied pale pink lip gloss.

The actress shows that she is no diva and appears more than happy to allow her son to lather on the bright makeup throughout the beauty session. As well as posting the shots on her Snapchat story, the 37-year-old also uploaded quick snippets of the tutorial to her Instagram page writing, “My favorite kinda Friday night. For the full look and pro technique go to Snapchat KHudSnaps #TGIF #Bingo #MyLittleArtist #AvantGardeChild #SlappingTechniqueOnFire”.



The five-year-old opted for a bright makeup palette Photo: Getty Images

Kate looks like she is relishing being home with her sons after enjoying a luxurious vacation in Ibiza earlier this summer. The mom-of-two put her enviable figure on display as she uploaded snaps of her in her bikini from the exotic island getaway.