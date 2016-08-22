Lydia Hearst marries Chris Hardwick in a stunning Christian Siriano gown

Lydia Hearst is a married woman! The actress wed the Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick on Saturday in front of 450 guests at the Langham hotel in Pasadena, California.

The groom took to his Instagram to share a joyous photo of himself and his bride, along with details from their big day. "We had Jawas, astromech droids, zombies and a TARDIS cake. Also an incredible 1st dance performance by Clay Walker," he captioned the photo.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Photo: Instagram/@hardwick

Chris added, "We were also surrounded by the most wonderful collection of good humans and it was an honor to share this a day with them."

Christian Siriano talks to HELLO! about picking your wedding dress

The TV host looked dapper in a custom Prada suit, while Lydia stunned in a custom Christian Siriano gown featuring a pink ombre skirt. While discussing his bridal collection with HELLO! earlier this year, the designer said, "I think [ombre's] a really beautiful technique."

The 31-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of her dress last week when she posted a photo of herself wearing the gown and staring wistfully out of a window. She captioned the black-and-white photo, “I am truly blessed to have you in my life @hardwick. I love you, and I will never stop loving you. I cannot wait to marry you in one week."

For their nuptials, the couple's florist drew inspiration from their favorite sci-fi and comic book series, by incorporating red roses, Tardis blue hydrangeas and Vanda orchids into the wedding. Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss also had water bottles designed with the pair's initials in the shape of a Tardis.

Photo: Instagram/@hardwick

Speaking to People before the big day, the Condemned star said she and her mother, Patty Hearst, had planned the perfect wedding. “I could never have envisioned a more perfect wedding day,” she said.

CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS OF 2016

“It's better and more magical than I could have ever dreamed of...It's going to be perfect, and even if it isn't that's how it was meant to be. I'm more excited than anything else!” Although, Lydia admitted that despite the lavish celebrations the most important thing to her is Chris' happiness.

Photo: Getty Images

“Everything else is just a bonus, but Chris is the most important person and vital component to me...This is a celebration of our love and an incredible moment to share with our family and friends.”

INSIDE LYDIA HEARST'S AMAZING BACHELORETTE PARTY

On Friday evening the groom-to-be shared a candid snap of the pair at their rehearsal dinner held at Lucky Strike in Downtown L.A. “Wedding rehearsal! #AllTheEmoji,” the Nerdist CEO captioned the picture of him embracing and kissing his wife-to-be.

Last month Lydia and her closest friends, including her former Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, jetted off to Hearst Castle in California to celebrate her bachelorette party. The women enjoyed horse rides through the castle's ranch, a viewing in the castle's private screening room and lunch outside in the luscious grounds.