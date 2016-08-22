Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Nina Agdal involved in car accident

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdal’s weekend in the Hamptons took a scary turn on Saturday when the pair was struck by a car, while driving on the Montauk Highway.

According to Page Six, the couple was driving in a Range Rover when they were hit by an unidentified woman in her Mini Cooper, who was traveling 10 mph. Following the crash, the Oscar winner, 41, “checked” on his ladylove to make sure she was ok before helping the other driver.

An ambulance was reportedly called to the scene as a "precaution." Leo’s vehicle suffered “little apparent damage,” while the other driver’s car had “extensive front-end damage” and had to be towed away. A source close to the actor told Gossip Cop that it was just a "fender bender."

The Revenant actor was photographed comforting the Sports Illustrated beauty on the side of the road after the accident, gently stroking her face. Leo and Nina first sparked romance rumors in May and seemingly confirmed they were indeed an item in July with a steamy PDA session on a Malibu beach.

Last year, the 24-year-old admitted to Cosmopolitan that the Titanic star hadn’t hit on her. “He's a nice guy, but no,” she confessed. Discussing the actor, who is known to having a model on his arm, Nina said, “Leonardo just goes out with the same group of people as everybody. So I hate that people, like, start stirring stuff up, because he's just in the same area. That happens a lot. But that's gossip, right?”