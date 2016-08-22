Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner celebrate his 44th birthday with a family getaway

Ben Affleck was in good, familiar company for his 44th birthday. The Batman v. Superman star was joined by his ex-wife Jennifer Garnerand the couple’s three children – Violet, ten, Seraphina, seven, and Samuel, four – for a family trip to Montana.

Photo: Angela Weiss/FilmMagic

According to People magazine, the Affleck-Garner bunch vacationed at a Montana resort where they own a condo. A source close to the couple told the publication, "The family spent the week together and enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking, biking and swimming.”

"Ben is happiest when he's spending time with his family," the source added. "It was a great birthday."

This isn’t the first time the friendly exes have embarked on a trip together, since announcing their divorce in June of 2015. Shortly after their split, Ben celebrated his 43rd birthday with Jen and his kids at Orlando's Universal Resort. And earlier this year in May, the amicable pair along with their brood enjoyed a Parisian holiday, where they were spotted grabbing ice cream from Amorino.

Photo: GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Despite his and Jen's relationship status, the Justice League star has made it clear that his children are a priority. During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Ben said, "We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day-to-day lives."

The dad-of-three added, "We don't know what the future's going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second."