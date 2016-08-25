Candace Cameron Bure is a 'proud mama' as daughter is headed to 'The Voice'

She's got the voice in this household!Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter NatashaBure is heading to The Voice stage to perform in front of judges Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton on the show's upcoming 11th season.

The actress’ 18-year-old daughter with Valeri Bure announced on Monday that she would be appearing on the popular NBC singing show. Natasha took to Instagram to share the exciting news with an illustration that read: “I auditioned” with “The Voice” below.

Attached to the post she wrote, “Would ya look at that ;) Tune in to @nbcthevoice starting September 19th to see if I made a team!"

Proud mom Candace also confirmed her daughter’s upcoming gig, reposting the illustration with the caption, “It's true! My daughter@natashabure auditioned for The Voice!” adding, “#ProudMama.”

Back in July, the Full House star played coy as to whether her daughter had auditioned for the competition show. "I can't confirm that, but you'll have to tune in to find out if that's true or not true," she told Entertainment Tonight.

However at the time, the mom-of-three revealed that her daughter is interested in music career. "She is singing [and] pursuing a singing career,” Candace said. "She sang on The View for my 40th birthday and I'm very proud of her."

For her daughter's birthday on August 15, the 40-year-old shared a stunning photo of Natasha emerging from a pool. Along with the photo she penned, "It's hard to believe this one is mine. Happy 18th birthday @natashabure !! Mama loves you."

Earlier in the day, Candace posted a tribute to the birthday girl writing, "My little pumpkin turned 18 today!! Happy birthday @natashabure . I wish you could stay this little forever, but you'll always be my baby girl."

The Voice premieres September 19 at 8 pm EST on NBC