Sofia Richie reunites with Justin Bieber to celebrate her 18th birthday

Sofia Richie had a happy birthday indeed. Lionel Richie’s daughter celebrated her 18th birthday on August 24 in Los Angeles with new beau Justin Bieber. The young couple was spotted stepping out on Wednesday evening, hanging out at celebrity hot spot The Doheny Room.

Justin and Sofia’s reunion came days after the Love Yourself singer was seen partying with budding model and friend Bronte Blampied in the UK. Back stateside, Justin rang in Sofia's birthday at the California lounge arriving about 10 p.m. and leaving around 2 a.m.

The birthday girl sported black pants and a white bandeau top for the night on the town, while the 22-year-old donned a casual T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

It’s been a week of festivities for Nicole Richie’s sister. On Tuesday, Sofia was spotted partying at 1 OAK LA sans Justin. Instead, the 18-year-old was joined by a number of family members and friends, including stylist Chloe Bartoli.

Prior to the celebrations, Sofia announced to her followers that she was feeling under-the-weather. Posting an image on Snapchat of what appeared to be a doctor's office she said, "Of course I'm sick day before my birthday...Anything else want to go wrong?" Judging by her Instagram posts later on, it’s safe to say her day turned out great.

While at 1OAK, the model was serenaded by hip hop artist Kent Jones and was presented with a cake in the shape of a Range Rover by club owners Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol. Sofia took to Instagram to extend her appreciation to everyone who celebrate with her.

“Thank you to everyone who came out last night and made my birthday something special,” she wrote. ”It means the world to have people who will go out of there (sic) way to make you feel special. I'll remember this night for the rest of my life, I love you guys.”