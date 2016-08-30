Find out if Ashton Kutcher has a future as a country music star

Ashton Kutcher has a passion for music. The Ranch actor unveiled a secret pastime of his on Saturday during a concert in Iowa for his foundation, The Native Fund. The 38-year-old hopped on stage at the Back Porch Revival show alongside country singer Thomas Rhett to perform a cover of Garth Brooks' Friends In Low Places.

Photo: Instagram/@thomasrhettakins

"I have a secret passion for singing," Ashton admitted to Entertainment Tonight, "although I've been relegated to an absolute understanding that I'm not world class." While his vocals might not be up to par with Beyoncé or Adele's, his one-year-old daughter Wyatt surely enjoys her father’s lullabies. "I sing what I need to sing," he revealed. "'Wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round.' I've got that one down."

Also in attendance for the charity concert was the actor’s wife Mila Kunis, who is expecting their second child, and Blake Shelton. The Voice judge also performed at the event. And while his girlfriend Gwen Stefani was not present for his performance, she able to catch the show via periscope. Before taking the stage in Fresno, California for her This Is What the Truth Feels Like tour stop, the mom-of-three fan-girled watching her beau on the streaming app.

Photo: Instagram/@aplusk

Ashton's concert benefited his and former football player Dallas Clark's non-profit foundation, which raises funds and organizes resources to help Iowans in times of need. Following the successful evening, Ashton shared a photo of himself on stage, simply captioned, "Love you Iowa."

