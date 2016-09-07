Madonna and Guy Ritchie come to agreement over Rocco's custody after months-long battle

Madonna no longer needs to be hung up in court over guardianship of her son Rocco Ritchie. The Queen of Pop and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie have settled their months-long custody battle for their 16-year-old son.

According to ABC News, the teenage boy will remain in London with his father. An attorney for Guy told the station, "Guy Ritchie is delighted to have this case behind him. Everybody in the family is happy that an agreement has been reached, and Rocco can continue to live with his father in London."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photos: WireImage/Getty Images

The former couple had been involved in the transatlantic custody battle since December, after Rocco left his mother's concert tour to live with his dad and then refused to return to the States after being ordered by a judge.

PHOTO DIARY FROM MADONNA'S TRIP TO AFRICA

Back in March, New York Supreme Court Judge Deborah Kaplan suggested that the Hollywood figures find a solution outside of the courtroom. She said, "I'm encouraging the parents to continue to resolve this matter in the best way possible for the child to take this tremendous pressure off their son.”

Photo: Instagram/@Madonna

In April, it appeared that Madonna and her oldest son had reconciled, after months of estrangement. Since the pair’s relationship has gotten back on track with Rocco accompanying his mother on her charity trip to Africaalong with siblings, Mercy James, Lourdes Leon and David Ritchie.

HAVANA NIGHTS: A LOOK A MADONNA'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS

Just last month, the 58-year-old celebrated her birthday in Havana, Cuba with her son dancing. A few days prior to her celebrations, Madonna commemorated Rocco’s birthday with a sweet tribute writing, “Once my baby always my baby.”