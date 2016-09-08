Katy Perry shares the one negative to dating Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a little bit of distance in their relationship. The California Girl singer opened up about the one aspect of her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean, 39, star that took a little adjusting to.

The shoe designer, who has a partnership with Global Brands Group, shared with Women's Wear Daily, “My boyfriend lives in Malibu and getting used to that [drive] was, like, ‘Are you kidding me? What kind of life is this?’ There’s no pop-over and I never really got used to Malibu ‘cause it’s halfway to Santa Barbara, so I’m always just going to Santa Barbara then."

Katy admits that the commute to Orlando's house took some getting used to Photo: Getty Images

Katy, 31, whose family still lives in Santa Barbara, has brought the British actor home which took him a bit by surprise. "People associate it with the French Riviera, almost Monte Carlo, like beautiful American rich people, and we were like super poor," she said. "Actually my boyfriend didn’t even believe me and I was, like, ‘I’m going to drive you by my house’ and you can Google Earth it. I basically had a crazy church-filled, God squad upbringing. I lived on food stamps and a food bank in Santa Barbara, which is like a crazy juxtaposition to live in beauty and still have a bit of a struggle, but that’s just because of the nature of the church."

Katy and Orlando have been dating since January Photo: Getty Images

And Katy is just Katheryn Hudson when she heads home. "Anyway, Santa Barbara, I love it. I make a lot of music there ‘cause it’s only an hour and fifteen minutes away from L.A. at the right times and the energy level is so dramatically different — people, priorities, community, connection," she explained. "I also have a local thing where they’re, like, ‘Oh, you’re one of us. You just went out and hustled, but you’re still one of us.’ I also dress super normal and everything.”

Since the start of their relationship in January, Katy and Orlando have been spotted taking their relationship all over the world. The pop superstar shared a fun photo of her and Orlando on her Instagram which initially confirmed the romance during the Cannes Film Festival in May.