Sailor Brinkley Cook on starting college and the advice mom ​Christie Brinkley has given her By Alexandra Hurtado

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook is trading fashion for books! The 18-year-old budding model chatted with HELLO! about putting her college studies first during the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Thursday.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





What was mom Christie Brinkley's advice for the new college student? 'Work hard. Stay grounded. Do your work. School first,' Sailor revealed Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Parsons School of Design student admitted, “College is crazy, stressful. I’m in my third week, but I’m having a lot of fun. It’s really crazy!”

IT'S BACK TO SCHOOL FOR THESE CELEBRITY KIDS

Sailor, who is studying photography, will be jumping from in front of the camera lens to behind it. She confessed, “I love modeling and I’ve been shooting a lot recently like over the summer, but school right now is my main priority.”

Christie shared this photo on Instagram recently as Sailor was moving in to her very own apartment Photo: Instagram/@christiebrinkley

The young college student recently moved into her very own Manhattan apartment to begin her fall semester. Christie, 62, shared an adorable snapshot of herself and daughter twinning in overalls prior to the big step, captioning the photo: "Brinkley Moving Company! We get the job done!”

CELEBRITY MOTHER-DAUGHTER LOOK ALIKES

As for whether her mother gave her any advice before packing up for college, Sailor revealed, “Just to work hard. Stay grounded. Do your work. School first.”

Sailor is hitting the books with fellow Parsons students like Princess Olympia of Greece, above Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece

Christie’s daughter isn’t the only famous face at the New York design school. Like Sailor, Princess Olympia of Greeceis also pursuing a degree in photography. The royal opened to HELLO! in June about her first year of college saying, “It was a lot, but I loved it.”

ROYALS TURNED PHOTOGRAPHERS

With her freshman year already under her belt, Olympia was eager to return to school this fall. As summer began, she told us, “I honestly had the best time. I love Parsons so much – I’m excited to go back.”