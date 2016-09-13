Ryan Gosling reveals the reason this is 'the happiest time' of his life

Fatherhood feels good on Ryan Gosling! The 35-year-old La La Land star opened up about his two daughters and his biggest role to date. "They're angels," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival. "It’s the happiest time in my life."

Ryan and his longtime love Eva Mendes, 42, are parents to daughters Esmerelda, two, and five-month-old Amada. The duo have done a good job at keeping their daughters out of the spotlight, so much so, that the news of their second daughter's arrival came only two weeks after the news broke that Eva was expecting.

Ryan calls this the "happiest time of my life" Photo: Getty Images

The pair had some A-List well-wishers on their side when it came to the birth of baby number two. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live right after Amada's arrival in April, Ryan didn't go into details about his daughter's birth, but discussed the advice he received from one of his co-stars.

"God bless [Don Rickles]," Ryan told the late night host. "He is such a lovely man. When my little girl was born, he sent me a gift certificate for Toys 'R' Us... It said, 'Don't worry, you'll get another job. Kids are expensive.'"

Ryan and Eva are parents to two daughters Photo: Getty Images

The Nice Guys actor is just as in love with his leading lady as he is with his daughters. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he told HELLO! Canada.

When it comes to what he looks for in a woman, the heartthrob continued: "That she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”