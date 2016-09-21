Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's final months together in photos

Hollywood's beloved couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sent the world into shock when news of their divorce went public. Following their sad split, we're taking a look at the A-list pair's relationship, which spanned over a decade. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/angelina-jolie/"><strong>Angelina Jolie</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/brad-pitt/"><strong>Brad Pitt</strong></a> were last photographed on a red carpet together back in November of 2015 at the premiere of their film <i>By the Sea</i> during the AFI Fest in Hollywood. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
In January, 2016, the actor attended the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards sans Angie, presenting footage from his film <i>The Big Short</i> alongside his equally dapper co-star Ryan Gosling. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Mom-of-six Angelina made the January 2016 Los Angeles premiere of her movie <i>Kung Fu Panda 3</i> a family affair attending with her kids – Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax. Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Angelina continued her work as a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in March, traveling to Athen's port of Piraeus to greet hundreds of migrants. "I am here to reinforce efforts by UNHCR and the Greek government to step up the emergency response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation," the actress said in a release for the visit. "I look forward to meeting authorities, partners and volunteers working on the ground to improve conditions and ensure the vulnerable are protected." Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images
The handsome dad-of-six was snapped in March filming scenes with his on-screen wife, Marion Cotillard in Hampstead, London for their romantic drama film <i> Allied </i>. Photo: Alex B. Huckle/GC Images
In March, the actress met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as part of her visit to the refugee reception in Athens, Greece. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
The doting dad was spotted at the end of March shopping at a hardware store in Chiswick, London with two of his six children. The family had reportedly moved into an English countryside mansion, while Brad was filming <i>World War Z 2</i>. Photo: Getty Images
James Haven accompanied his sister and her sons Knox and Maddox to watch the Tony-winning musical <i>Hamilton</i> in June in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images
Following the show, Angelina and her eldest son were photographed out at dinner with her brother James Haven in NYC back in June. Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images
After taking a bite out of the Big Apple, Angelina traveled to Washington, D.C. for World Refugee Day, where she made an appearance at the US State Department to deliver a speech on the global refugee crisis. Photo: Shannon Finney/WireImage
On the other side of the world in June, Brad attended the Le Mans 24 Hour race in France. The actor suited up with drivers from the Audi, Porsche and Toyota teams during the race at the Circuit de la Sarthe in LeMans. Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images
The actor stepped out solo in New York City, days after celebrating his twins, Vivienne and Knox's eighth birthday in July with wife Angelina at a café for breakfast in West Hollywood. Photo: NCP/Star Max/GC Images
Brad hit the racetrack again in August, bringing his youngest son Knox along for the ride. The father-son pair enjoyed quality time at the MotoGP British Grand Prix race in Northampton, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
In early September, the <i>Fight Club</i> star traveled to Sibenik, Croatia sans his family to meet with business partners to discuss a possible $1.5 billion real estate project on the Adriatic coast. The actor met with acclaimed architect Nikola Basic and investors to see the site of a new development in Zablace that would include luxury villas, a golf course, shops and a flagship hotel. Photo: Facebook/dresortsibenik
On September 8, the humanitarian was greeted at London's Lancaster House by UK Vice Chief of the Defense Staff General Sir Gordon Messenger. Angelina delivered a speech at the UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial saying (via the Telegraph) that a new approach to peacekeeping that has the “rights and protection and involvement of women at its heart” was needed. Photo: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The UN Special Envoy returned to the Syrian refugee camps in Jordan chatting with children during her visit. The actress held a press conference at the Al- Azraq camp speaking out for the displaced children. Prior to the trip, Angelina told reporters, "There are children here who remember no life other than this harsh desert environment and these barbed wire fences." She added, "Over half of all refugees in Jordan are under 18. My own children are of that age." Photo: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images
