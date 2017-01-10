Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie release a joint statement on their divorce

<b>Parents-of-six <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/angelina-jolie/"><strong>Angelina Jolie</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/brad-pitt/"><strong>Brad Pitt</strong></a>'s shocking divorce news on September 20, 2016 was only the beginning. Here are the latest developments about the high-profile split. </B> On January 9, 2017, the former couple released a joint statement publicly confirming that they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce privately, and will work together to reunify their family. Brad and Angelina also stated that they will be keeping all future details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge. "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," read the statement. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification." Photo: Getty Images
The announcement came one day after Brad made a surprise return to the Hollywood spotlight, seen here, on stage at the Golden Globes on January 8. The star, who had been staying away from the public eye, made an unexpected appearance at the award show to present the film Moonlight, which Plan B, his movie company, produced. The actor, who did not walk the red carpet, received a loud applause from the star-studded crowd as he presented a clip from the film, which won the award for best Best Drama Motion Picture. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK
In early January, 2017, Angelina agreed to her ex's request to have their divorce documents that relate to their children's custody sealed. In December 2016, Brad alleged Angelina was compromising their kids' privacy by releasing details to the media through court filings. In the actress' latest filing, she disputed Brad's claims saying he only made the accusations because he’s “terrified that the public will learn the truth.” The latest court documents stated, "There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse." Photo: Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images
Brad Pitt has not been pleased with the amount of information that has been released by Angelina and her team. The <i>Allied</i> star filed documents on December 22 accusing Angelina of releasing sensitive custody details through the media, compromising the privacy of their six children as a result. According to the documents, which were obtained by CNN, the 54-year-old says Angie "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest." He also says the 41-year-old has "no self-regulating mechanism" in regards to releasing therapist names and other information. He also alleges that the re-releasing of court documents and filings is causing an issue saying, "although she had already made them public, she did it again." Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
A judge denied the actor's request to keep his and Angelina's divorce documents sealed. According to People magazine, the filing did not meet the requirements for sealing. Angelina's attorney, Laura Wasser, said her client was not opposed to sealing documents, however Brad's team did not consult with them before the hearing, which is why they opposed it. Photo: Samuel de Roman/WireImage
Brad and Angelina have come to a temporary custody agreement. According to <i>Entertainment Tonight</i>, who obtained court documents, the pair’s six children will remain in the actress’s custody. Brad will continue to have "therapeutic visitations” determined by the family’s therapist, who “shall at all times consider the best interests of the minor children." The <i>Allied</i> actor will also have to attend group therapy and will be subjected to random drug testing. The Jolie-Pitt kids will also participate in individual counseling. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
On November 22, the FBI confirmed that Brad Pitt would not be charged with any crime following an investigation into allegations of a dispute with one of his children aboard a private flight. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement that read: "In response to allegations made following a flight… carrying Mr Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter." In September, the FBI had announced it was gathering facts to "evaluate whether an investigation at a federal level will be pursued". An inquiry into whether 52-year-old Brad was abusive was also carried out by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). That inquiry was closed earlier this month, with no finding of wrongdoing by the star. At the time, a representative for Angelina Jolie said she was "relieved" that the DCFS investigation was over. Photo: Getty Images
Angelina, who has kept a low profile since her decision to divorce Brad, returned to the spotlight in a recorded video in mid-November. The Oscar winner appeared in a video message for the International Criminal Court in support of a recent policy regarding children. "Successful prosecution and new legal benchmark, whether at the ICC or elsewhere is part of the long and vital generational effort," she said in the video, which has since been removed from Twitter. "That is the light in which I believe the court's new policy on children should be seen." Angelina added, "I particularly welcome the commitment to include charges for crimes against children wherever the evidence permits as part of a more systematic approach. I congratulate the office of the chief prosecutor, and all those working on the policy." Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images
Expectant mom, Marion Cotillard, found herself at the center of speculation following her <i>Allied</i> co-star, Brad, and Angelina's shocking divorce announcement. The actress spoke out about the affair rumors during an appearance on the <i>Today</i> show. "I never take anything personally when it doesn't concern me," she said. "So, I didn't take it personally because I had nothing to do with those rumors or situation." Marion added, "I don't give energy to this. It was a wonderful, wonderful experience working with such a visionaire director and an amazing actor, and that's all that matters." Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jon Voight has previously spoken out about his daughter's divorce. However at the world premiere of his new film, <i>Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them</i>, the actor addressed Angelina and Brad's custody battle. "I appreciate everybody's concern and their prayers," he told <i>E! News</i>. "Hopefully things will work out." Photo: ABACA ABACA PRESS ABACA USA/PA Images
Brad has been cleared of any wrongdoing by officials after an investigation into alleged child abuse claims. CNN reported via a source on November 9, that the actor was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) after an incident involving him and one of his children in September. The update follows Brad's first public appearance since the split on November 8, where he appeared with pal Julia Roberts for the screening of <i>Moonlight</i>. The father of six then had a big night out on November 9 for the premiere of his latest film <i>Allied</i> in Westwood. The 52-year-old posed on the carpet with co-star Marion Cotillard and snapped photos with fans, before talking about the amount of support he has received noting, “It’s really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here,” he said during the Facebook Live stream. “It’s really nice to have all the support.” Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Brad is set to make his first red carpet appearance since splitting from Angelina, People magazine confirmed. The actor will attend the premiere of his and co-star Marion Cotillard's new spy drama, <i>Allied</i>, in Los Angeles on November 9. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
On November 7, Angelina confirmed that she and Brad had reached a legal agreement regarding their six children. A representative for the actress stated that she will continue to retain sole custody, while Brad will have "therapeutic visits". The statement read: "We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago. In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother's custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children's best interest. "We are not in a position to discuss the details. We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their wellbeing, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time." Photo: Getty Images
On November 4 it was revealed that Brad has requested joint custody of his six children following his split from Angelina. While the actress is seeking sole physical custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, the <I>Oceans 11</i> actor wants both joint legal and joint physical custody of the children, according to court documents obtained by ET Online. The documents also show that the pair both listed their date of separation as September 15, 2016, and both cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Angelina officially filed for divorce on September 19, and did not ask for spousal support. Photo: Getty Images
In late October 2016, it was revealed that the former pair had sold their three-story New Orleans home. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Land Records Division of the Orleans Parish Civil Clerk of Court's office have documents which confirm that the couple had sold the house for $4.9 million. The pair originally purchased the stunning five-bedroom mansion in New Orleans' French Quarter following Hurricane Katrina for $3.5 million back in 2007. Real estate agent Nina Killeen confirmed that the <I>Mr and Mrs Smith</I> co-stars had sold the house, telling the <I>Reporter</I>: "It sold for a very fair price. It's a good deal for both parties. They're happy with the outcome."
It's not just fans that have been commenting on the split. During an appearance on Australia’s <i>Today</i> show, pop star Britney Spears touched upon the subject after she was asked about her first celebrity crush. "My first celebrity crush was Brad Pitt,” she said with a smile. Britney added, “He’s single now!” Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Melissa Etheridge penned a song about her old pal Brad and his ex Angelina. The singer, who previously spoke out about the pair's divorce saying, "It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done," has also criticized Angelina's legal team for the way they've handled the divorce. Following her comments, the guitarist revealed on Bravo's <i>Watch What Happen's Live</i> that a member from the actress' legal camp reached out with "a subtle warning." As a result, Melissa wrote and performed a new song called <i>The Fixer Blues</i>. “Well I woke up this morning to a subtle warning / That had my mind rockin,’” Melissa sang on the talk show. “Seems I said some things about an old, old, old friend / That’s got some people talking / Now I know broken hearts, a thing or two about divorce / I’ve been there before once… OK, twice.” She continued, “I have not seen my friend in over 10 years / I swear I have never, ever, ever, ever met his wife / I tell you what, I ain’t pickin’ no fight / None of my business who’s wrong or who’s right / Anyway, that’s for sure my opinion is mine / You can take that and a dime and have a good time on your Google searches so / Fixer I hope you understand to scandalize was never my plan / Reminiscin’ I was flowin’ / I was just hanging with my good friend Andy Cohen / Talking about our spouses and our own glass houses / So the moral of this story is / Divorce is a b-tch and nobody wins / Let’s not do unto others and please forgive us our sins / Life is too hard anyway / So when you’re chatting with Andy / You better watch what you say.” Photo: PA
Jennifer Garner is deflecting questions about her and ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship by talking about 'dating' a new man in Tinseltown — Brad Pitt! After a workout session with a pal in Los Angeles the mom-of-three told members of the paparazzi, “Brad [Pitt] and I are dating.” "You're dating Brad Pitt?" the videographer asked, to which she laughingly answered, “Isn’t that great. Yeah!" The pap joked back, “Ben must cry himself to sleep every night.” Meanwhile Jen and her friend laughed their way back to their car. Photos: Van Tine Dennis ABACA USA/PA Images/Picture by Apega ABACA USA/PA Images
Lupita Nyong'o had a diplomatic answer when asked during an appearance on <i>Watch What Happens Live</i> whether she was surprised at her friend and former <i>12 Years a Slave</i> co-star Brad Pitt's divorce. She said, "Well, you know, I don’t know how to comment about people’s private lives and I value my private life and I would like to honor theirs." Though Lupita did not share her thoughts on the actor’s divorce, she did reveal the 'stupidest question' she was asked on the red carpet while promoting their 2013 film. The Oscar winner dished, “Whether I kissed Brad Pitt.” Photo: Hahn Lionel/ABACA USA / ABACA USA/PA Images
While Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, has yet to comment on his current divorce, the actress' husband Justin Theroux has shared his thoughts on the sad split. "As a child of divorce, all I can say is that's terrible news for those children, and that's all you can really say," <i>The Girl on the Train</i> actor told Business Insider. "It's boring to sort of comment on anything else. People are having a bad time. That's horrible." Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
This is what <i>friends</i> are for! Courteney Cox has come to her pal and former co-star, Jennifer Aniston’s defense. Since news of the couple's split broke, Jennifer has found herself tangled in the couple's divorce drama — and her friend is not okay with it! "It's not about [Jennifer]," Courteney told Entertainment Tonight at Revlon's Annual Philanthropic Luncheon. "I feel like we're exacerbating it by even talking about it." Photo: Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage
Ahead of Tuesday night's Hollywood premiere of </i>Voyage of Time</i>, the actor released a statement exclusively to <i>Access Hollywood</i> explaining his absence from the red carpet event. Brad, who narrates the documentary, stated: "Terrence’s <i>Voyage of Time</i> is an incredibly beautiful and unique experiential IMAX film for children and families chronicling the birth of time. I'm very grateful to be part of such a fascinating and educational project, but I’m currently focused on my family situation and don’t want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film, which I encourage everyone to see.” Photo: James Devaney/WireImage
Marion Cotillard's partner Guillaume Canet has commented on the mother of his children's rumored involvement in Brad Pitt's divorce. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of an international hazard warning sign and wrote in French: "I do not usually comment on rumors made about us. I do not usually talk about my private life…" "But the fury of the tabloids…the hatred of some users feeling stronger behind a keyboard, push me to tell of the pride, the love, respect and admiration I have for Marion to stay a strong, intelligent person among all of these stupid and unfounded accusations," he penned. "I think we're all living with much more important things at the moment and now it is time to move on and raise the level a bit." Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
The Dalai Lama is one of the latest people to chime in on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce. During his appearance on <i>Good Morning Britain</i>, His Holiness was asked his thoughts on the end of the Hollywood power couple's marriage by Piers Morgan. The spiritual leader said he was "sad" to hear the news, then spoke about Brad and Angelina's six children. "Sometimes [with] divorced people, the children become closer to their father or mother," he said. "Sometimes it's difficult so I think that may sort of harm their deep experiences." Photo: Getty Images
Hello, it's Adele and she's kidding! The British songstress told fans during a concert that despite dedicating a concert to Brangelina after the news of their divorce broke, she actually doesn't care about them at all. "I would like to say I think it's a bit sick you're reporting on an absolute joke. I don't care if they've broken up. I couldn't give a f--king s--t," she said during her Thursday concert at Madison Square Garden. “I don’t care. I don’t know them.” Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
On September 23, it emerged that the FBI is considering whether to launch an investigation into a reported incident involving Brad Pitt and his family on a plane. Following allegations that the actor was involved in an altercation with one of their children, a spokesperson for the bureau issued the following statement to the Associated Press: "In response to your inquiry regarding allegations within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, specifically an aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued," it read. On September 22, HELLO! obtained a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department denying published reports that Brad Pitt is being investigated for "child abuse." The statement read: "LAPD is not handling any report or allegations into child abuse for Mr. Brad Pitt." Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in films with Brad, did not hold back when asked about the divorce. "It's life!" the actor said during an appearance on <i>Good Morning Britain</i>. "People carry on and people do what they do." He also added, "There's a huge segment of America that still think what he did to Jennifer Aniston was just wrong and are overjoyed that the wicked witch lost her husband. There's another segment that think it is sad and there's a dissolution of another family. I don’t know why it's everybody's business, or why people care anyway." Photo: Getty Images for The Weinstein C/George Pimentel/Getty Images
While the divorce papers might not be signed, the couple's split is official at Madame Tussauds. A day after the couple's split broke, the famous wax museum in London announced that they had separated Brad and Angie's wax figures. "Following the news that has shocked celebrity watchers worldwide, we can confirm we have separated Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's figures," Madame Tussauds tweeted along with a photo of the figures separated by Robert Pattinson. "We reacted quickly to yesterday's news of the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their plans to divorce by mirroring the separation in the attraction," said a Madame Tussauds spokesperson. "The couple's wax figures, which were launched in 2013, have been split up and are now featured at a respectful distance from each other." Photo: Twitter/@MadameTussauds
Like the rest of the world, George Clooney was shocked to learn of his friends' decision to end their relationship. "What happened?" the Oscar winner asked, before being told the news by a CNN reporter. "I feel very sorry then. That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family. It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that," he sorrowfully said. "This is the first I've heard of it." Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Angelina's father was saddened by the new of her daughter's split from Brad, noting something "serious" must have occurred to break them up. "It’s very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this," he told <i>Inside Edition</i>. "I don’t know what it is. It’s a sad thing. Say a little prayer," he said. "I am concerned for Angie and the children and hopefully I will be seeing them very soon." Photo: Mirek Towski/FilmMagic
After the news broke on September 20 that Angelina filed for divorce, Brad, seen here with Pax, Shiloh and Maddox, broke his silence, releasing a statement to People magazine. "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," he said. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time." Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Angelina's attorney Robert Offer had earlier released a statement saying, "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time." Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Fans were completely taken by surprise when the <i>By the Sea</i> actress filed for divorce from her husband of two years. Angelina, who first got together with Brad in 2004 after meeting on the set of their film <i>Mr. and Mrs. Smith</i> cited irreconcilable differences when she filed on September 19, and did not ask for spousal support. Angelina requested physical custody of her six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, ten, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
