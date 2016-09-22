Priyanka Chopra opens up about her Emmys' night with Tom Hiddleston

There’s no denying Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry on Sunday night at the Emmys – with her Jason Wu dress. The Quantico star stunned at the award show twirling on the red carpet and onstage alongside newly-single Tom Hiddleston.

The actress opened up about her “twirling” moment on stage with the Avengers star during an appearance on Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening. “I walked out with this big train and I did it for the first time 'cause it’s so pretty and I felt princessy, and after I twirled once I was doing it all night!” she admitted.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Priyanka, 34, continued: “All of the photographers were like, ‘Can you twirl? Can you please twirl?’ And then even on stage, Tom [Hiddleston] made me twirl and I was always only twirling. I’m the twirling dancing emoji now.”

Tom and Priyanka continued their glam evening together as the two hit the Governor's Ball where they took photos with guests and mingled in the room of stars. Tom’s attendance at the award show marked his first red carpet since splitting from singer Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old actor was spotted doing some dancing of his own with the 1989 singer at the 2016 Met Gala in May, where they were videotaped dancing to T.I.’s song Bring 'Em Out.

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Taylor went public with her and Tom's relationship in June, just two weeks after splitting from boyfriend Calvin Harris, after 15 months of dating. However, the pair's whirlwind romance ended as abruptly as it started just after three monthsof dating.