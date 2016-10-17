Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's views on parenting and family

“Everyone talks about the joy of having kids — blah, blah, blah. But I never knew how much I could love something until I looked in the faces of my children,” Brad told The Telegraph in November 2015. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
In 2010, the mom-of-six told HELLO! Magazine, "I'm very grateful to be in a position where I can still work and enjoy that creative part of my life and not feel like I'm neglecting my responsibilities as a mother. I also love having a man like Brad who enjoys looking after the kids the way he does, because it's a lot of work." Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
“We wake up, we make breakfast. In our domestic life, we’re Mom and Dad. And often we’re dorky Mom and Dad, which the kids find ridiculous,” Angelina admitted to the Wall Street Journal in 2015. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Following their 2014 nuptials, the newlyweds told HELLO!, "It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter." They added, "It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family." Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage
"You learn to value the basic beauty of family, of watching your children grow and evolve. It's the most beautiful thing you can experience," Brad told the UK's Psychologies magazine in 2014. "I feel like the richest man alive since I've become a father." "Being a father has changed me on so many levels and made me more generous and alive. I see my children as an essential part of my life, and it means so much to be able to educate them and help them make their way in the world as they grow up," he admitted. "I love being a father and all the responsibilities that entails." Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage
"We want to make sure we don't build a family so big that we don't have absolutely enough time to raise them each really well," the doting mom told Vanity Fair in 2008. "Children are clearly a commitment, a bigger commitment [than marriage]. It's for life."
"The center of my life is my kids," the <i>By the Sea</i> actress revealed to the Los Angeles Times in 2008. "I put myself together for a few hours and go out. And then I go home. This is my job." Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Brad has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family," the Oscar winner told Marie Claire in 2011. "He is not just the love of my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear." Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
"One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom," Brad told Parade in 2011. "She's such a great mom. Oh, man, I'm so happy to have her. With a partner like Angie, I know that when I'm working, the kids are happy, safe, and prospering. And when Angie's working, she knows she has the same." Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Talking to Vanity Fair in 2008, Angelina said, "Brad got me this great thing for Christmas. It’s a bookshelf that has a book on every religion. That’s how we plan to raise our kids. Teach them about all religions. They can pick one or be a student of all of them. We’ll celebrate Kwanzaa for our girl. We’ll celebrate moon and water festivals for our boys. We’ll take them to temples in certain countries. Also to church.” Photo: Chris Polk/WireImage
"One thing my folks always stressed was being capable, doing things for yourself. [My father] was really big on integrity – and that informed a lot of what [we] try to do now," Brad said during an interview with The Telegraph in 2015. When it comes to his kids, he revealed, “I am [the disciplinarian] with the boys. Girls do no wrong, so I don’t have to be. I feel like my job is to show ‘em around, help them find what they want to do with their life, put as many things in front of them, and pull them back when they get out of line, so they know who they are.” Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
"I worry about them all the time. That's the emotional bond and responsibility that sweeps over you when you have a family to look after," the actor told Psychologies magazine in 2014. "You see past yourself and become more generous and giving, and wanting only the best for your family." Photo: Florian G Seefried/Getty Images
