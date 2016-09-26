John Travolta on how his family rebonded after his son's death and his special memory with Princess Diana

Benjamin Travolta has been his family’s saving grace. The five-year-old’s father, John Travolta, opened up in a new interview about how his young son has helped him and his family move forward following the tragic loss of firstborn, Jett Travolta.

The Gotti’s star’s 16-year-old son died unexpectedly from a seizure in 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas. A few years after his death, John and his wife Kelly Preston, who are also parents to daughter Ella Bleu, 16, welcomed their third child, Ben.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

"We certainly have bonded together," the 62-year-old said during an interview with Good Morning America. "Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss."

John has previously opened up about the loss of his son. In 2014, the actor told the BBC that Jett's death was "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life." "The truth is, I didn't know if I was going to make it," he said. "Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better." Thankfully the actor's son has helped his family heal.

Ben and his older sister recently joined their famous parents in Cincinnati, which was transformed into 1980s New York, for John and Kelly's new biographical film, The Life and Death of John Gotti, The Hollywood couple play mob boss John Gotti and his wife Victoria in the crime drama, which is expected to be released in 2017.

Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

While he portrays a mobster in the '80s, the Grease star admitted that there is one significant moment during that era that stands out for him — and it involves a royal! “I danced with Princess Diana in 1986, I believe, and that was one of the highlights of my life so that was probably the best moment of the '80s,” John said, referring to his and the late Princess of Wales’ dance at the White House.