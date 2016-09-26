Mark Consuelos is 'bananas' over Kelly Ripa and shares his secret to being married 20 years

Mark Consuelos can't get enough of his wife Kelly Ripa! The Pitch star sat down with Kelly's best friend, Andy Cohen Sunday on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live where he dished on the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

"We really dig each other," Mark, 45 said in response to a caller asking about the secret for a 20-year marriage. "I'm really crazy about her." He added, "We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife."

When it comes to romantic gestures the actor has done for his wife, Mark admitted that there have been some really good moves and some not so stellar surprises.

"I’ve done some pretty lame romantic things. Let me start there," the dad-of-three confessed. "Once for Mother's Day, I had someone come in and make her eggs benedict. She hates eggs so that wasn’t very romantic. I did kidnap her once and told her we were going to Chick-fil-A. We went to Montreal for dinner. She wanted Chick-fil-A. You’re going to have to ask her. I don’t know."

Kelly, 45, and Mark, who are parents to Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 13, tied the knot in May 1996. The couple recently celebrated their milestone anniversary with a romantic trip to Turks and Caicos. To commemorate their special day, Kelly shared a picture of her and Mark from their wedding day.

Mark returned home to New York last week, after shooting his new show on the West Coast, and stopped by Live with Kelly to co-host with his wife. During his appearance, Kelly gushed about how much she missed her husband in his absence.

The Roaring 20! I love you @instasuelos #cheerstotwentyyears A photo posted by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 1, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

"I do miss you terribly," Kelly said to her husband. "I put up a good front, but I do miss you terribly."