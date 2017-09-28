George Clooney and Amal Clooney's best red carpet moments

For their return to the red carpet since welcoming twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, Amal stunned in a Versace lilac gown as George looked dapper in a black tuxedo during the <i>Suburbicon</i> premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
George Clooney held tight to his expectant wife, as Amal stole the show with her twin baby bump at the 2017 Cesar Film Awards in Paris. The mom-to-be glowed wearing a strapless Versace gown for the occasion. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images
Amal turned heads at she made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2016 beside her dapper husband. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
She exuded Hollywood glamour alongside George at the 2016 Universal Premiere of <i>Hail, Caesar!</i>. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Oscar winner had his golden girl by his side for the 2015 Tokyo premiere of his film <i>Tomorrowland</i>. Photo: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
A leading man and his leading lady! George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney could not have looked more in love at the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Amal and George couldn't keep their eyes off of each other at the 2015 Hollywood premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' <i>Our Brand is Crisis</i>. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Clooneys looked sharp in coordinating black ensembles for the 2014 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefitting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center Gala. Photo: Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
The couple made the Anaheim, California premiere of <i>Tomorrowland</i> a family affair stepping out with Amal's niece, Mia Alamuddin. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
A kiss for his lady! George showed off what a gentleman he is at the premiere of Disney's <i>Tomorrowland</i>. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
George Clooney planted a kiss on his beautiful wife at the <i>Money Monster</i> premiere in Cannes, France. Photo: Clemens Bilan/Getty Images
The glamorous pair made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The human rights attorney dazzled in a black gown as she proudly looked on at her husband at the 2016 Berlinale International Film Festival. Photo: Isa Foltin/WireImage
He's with her! George beamed as he kept his wife Amal close during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic
