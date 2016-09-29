Tom Hiddleston can count on Benedict Cumberbatch to not ask about that 'certain someone'

Tom Hiddleston can count on his dear friend Benedict Cumberbatch to help him avoid awkward situations. Benedict took on the role of journalist for an interview with the Thor star for Interview Magazine and immediately told the Night Manager actor he would refrain from asking him about his most recent relationship with Taylor Swift.

"And, without getting into a huge debate, I just want to say that I'm not going to ask questions about my friend's personal life just because there are unsolicited photographs of him and a certain someone, in a relationship or together," Benedict said. "I'm not going to get into that. So that door is closed, dear reader."

Tom was interviewed by Benedict for Interview magazine Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE

"I can't even imagine what effect that must have on you," the Doctor Strange star said about the idea that the 35-year-old must share all aspects of his life as an actor. "And there's another weight of us being in the public eye, which is this presumption that, because your work and your promotion work is very public, your private life should be, too."

Tom is the October cover star for the magazine Photo: Steven Klein

Remaining mum and charming, Tom chuckled and gave a simple, "Thank you," in response. Benedict continued: "You're welcome. I know you'd do the same for me. And, going back to this responsibility of being a public figure, you said you felt really grateful for the things that came with that responsibility, these extraordinary experiences."

Benedict refused to ask questions about Taylor and Tom Photo: Instagram/@@britmaack

All the details on Tom's night out at the Emmys

Tom and Taylor were first seen during a PDA-filled beach trip in June at the Blank Space singer's Rhode Island house. The two confirmed their relationship a month later during Taylor's star-studded Fourth of July party with a sweet Instagram photo. Before calling it quits in September, Tom opened up about his relationship saying that it's not a publicity stunt. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.”