Justin Theroux says marriage to Jennifer Aniston has a 'calming effect'

Justin Theroux has the keys to a successful marriage. The Girl on the Train star shared what his first year of marriage to Jennifer Aniston has taught him. "I think it taught me to settle a little bit," he said inside the October issue of Elle Magazine. "It does have a calming effect."

Justin shared what his marriage to Jennifer has taught him Photo: Getty Images

Justin, 45, mentioned that he models his relationship after his grandparents, who were together over 50 years. "My grandfather used to write one sentence every day in his journal: "I love Anne more than ever today," he spilled about his grandfather's loving gesture. "I think that was his meditation—keeping him in his marriage, and also his appreciation for it. It was very touching."

Justin shows support to Jennifer after emotional essay

Justin said he is inspired by his grandparent's relationship Photo: Getty Images

JUSTIN AND JENNIFER'S CUTEST COUPLE MOMENTS

Justin and Jennifer, 47, tied-the-knot in a secret ceremony at their California home in August 2015 after a three year engagement. The pair, who are always in the spotlight, have to try real hard to not be noticed when out and about. In fact, that is one of the things Justin misses about being anonymous. "It's a luxury problem, " the Leftovers star shared. "I would love to walk around New York with my wife. Take her to Washington Square Park."

What Justin has to say about the Brad and Angelina split

He continued when asked why he doesn't: "It would turn into a sh-t show. It would be not fun."