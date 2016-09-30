Alec and Hilaria Baldwin enjoy first parents' night out since baby Leo at the launch of HOLA! USA

It was parents’ night out for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. The couple stepped out in New York City on Thursday, September 29 to help launch HELLO!’s sister brand HOLA! USA.

The outing marked Hilaria’s first red carpet since welcoming her third child, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, earlier this month. The Spanish-born beauty turned heads showing off her post-baby body in a chic fit-and-flare black dress by Carmen Marc Valvo.

Chatting on the red carpet, Hilaria said, "We’re big fans of the magazine. This actually is one of the only times we’ve been out since the baby was born, but this [event] is one we didn’t want to miss.” Alec added that the magazine is, "very classy."

The 58-year-old actor and his beautiful wife, who also are parents to Carmen, three, and Rafael, one, were on hand to host the festive evening held at the Porcelanosa showroom on Fifth Avenue. The 30 Rock star put his Spanish speaking skills to the test as he and Hilaria introduced Eduardo Sánchez Pérez, president of ¡HOLA!, saying, "Bienvenidos a Nueva York y bienvenidos a los Estados Unidos."

While Alec might not be fluent in Spanish, his young daughter Carmen, three, certainly is. Back in 2013, Hilaria admitted to Us Weekly that she was going to raise her little girl to speak her native language. "It's a little tricky because my husband doesn't speak Spanish, so that'll be a little tricky in the house," the yoga instructor said at the time. "But maybe we will have our own conversation and he'll have to learn. We can talk behind his back. I cannot wait!"

Following speeches and a special proclamation from NYC Deputy Chief Diversity Officer ,Wendy Garcia, Alec and Hilaria departed the event to return to parenting duties. Prior to the party, the mom-of-three gave fans a glimpse into her post-baby workouts and hectic schedule.

A video posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Sep 29, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT



Posting a video of herself doing ab exercises before the HOLA! USA celebration, she wrote, "1,2,3 hold....1,2,3 hold...can you make 60 seconds???? Heading off to parent night at Carmen's school (way too dressed up for this) then to host with my hubby for @usahola! Hence the outfit @carmenmarcvalvo . Then run back home for [bottle emojis] duty.... It's a marathon and I'm loving every step."

Other notable attendees at the swanky Manhattan launch party included Cristy Marrero, editorial vice president at HOLA! USA,and Javier Junco, business director ofHOLA!, along with prominent figures in the Hispanic community including actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre.