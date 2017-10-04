Barack and Michelle Obama's most endearing quotes about each other

<b>Michelle being the first lady of the United States</b> “Michelle never asked to be First Lady,” President Obama told Vogue for the December 2016 issue. “Like a lot of political spouses, the role was thrust upon her. But I always knew she’d be incredible at it, and put her own unique stamp on the job. That’s because who you see is who she is—the brilliant, funny, generous woman who, for whatever reason, agreed to marry me. I think people gravitate to her because they see themselves in her—a dedicated mom, a good friend, and someone who’s not afraid to poke a little fun at herself from time to time.” Photo: Leigh Vogel/WireImage
<b>Their special day</b> Michelle told PopSugar, "On Oct. 3, 1992, Barack and I were married in Chicago — and every day since, I've grown prouder and more in love with him." Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>Their first anniversary</b> "Our first anniversary, she's the one who forgot," Barack told David Letterman. "It was Wednesday night, and I said, 'So honey what do you want to do this weekend? What you want to do on Friday?' She said, 'What's on Friday?' I said, 'Honey, we've been married a year!'" Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b> Barack on the role Michelle plays in his life</b> "Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle," POTUS shared during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2011. "Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day." Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>She makes him a better man</b> “There's no doubt I'm a better man having spent time with Michelle," the president told Vogue in 2013. "I would never say that Michelle's a better woman, but I will say she's a little more patient.” Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>The best accomplishment</b> "If you were going to list the 100 most popular things that I have done as president," Barack noted in 2010 after his first State of the Union address. "Being married to Michelle Obama is number one." Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>Barack hasn't changed</b> "I loved Barack just the way he was," FLOTUS said during her speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. "Our life before moving to Washington was filled with simple joys. Saturdays at soccer games, Sundays at Grandma's house. And a date night for Barack and me was either dinner or a movie, because as an exhausted mom, I couldn't stay awake for both. He was still the guy who'd picked me up for our dates in a car that was so rusted out, I could actually see the pavement going by through a hole in the passenger-side door." Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
</b>On their first kiss</b> "We were at a law firm together, I was a summer associate, she was already practicing law," Barack shared in 2012 during a joint appearance with Michelle on <i>The View</i>. "I had been sort of eyeing her for a while, but she was acting real professional. Finally I wear her down a little bit and I say, we're coming back from a firm picnic and I said, 'Well let's go get some ice cream.' We went to Baskin-Robbins on 53rd Street in Chicago, she bought chocolate, I don't remember what I bought. They didn't have any seats in the store so we sat out on a curb on a summer day and had ice cream, and that's when I asked her if I could kiss her." Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
<b>BFFs</b> “I do care deeply about my husband," Michelle shared with CBS News in January 2012. "I am one of his biggest allies. I am one of his biggest confidants." Photo: Instagram/michelleobama
<b>He wouldn't want her to change for the world</b> "Michelle's very comfortable in her own skin. And I like that skin, of course," Barack shared during an interview with Marie Claire in August 2008. "So I don't want her changing, and I don't think she's looking to change. Michelle's not somebody who wants to be deeply involved in policy development. She's my closest friend and my most important adviser. But I don't anticipate her sitting around the table trying to figure out tax policy. She'll probably choose a project that she cares about. But her number-one priority is going to be these kids, and making sure that their transition is one in which the wonderful normalcy that they have is maintained." Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama
</b>That smile is everything</b> "55 years young and that smile still gets me every single day. Happy birthday, Barack. I love you," Michelle shared on Instagram on the POTUS' birthday. Photo: PA
<b>He's got the swag</b> “No, he was very swagalicious,” the first lady told Oprah during the United State of Women Summit in June 2016. “Look, I told people this from the very start, when I — started running — Barack Obama is exactly who he says he is. We both are. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell people. Ain’t no surprises. We’re telling you who we are, and no tricks up our sleeves.” Photo: PA
<b>It's all about his character</b> “When I first met Barack, we started dating, he had everything going for him," Michelle told students at Morgan State University in September 2012. "All right, ladies, listen to this. This is what I want you to be looking for. Yes, he was handsome–still is. I think so. He was charming, talented, and oh-so smart, truly. But that is not why I married him. What truly made me fall in love with Barack Obama was his character. You hear me? It was his character. It was his decency, his honesty, his compassion and conviction.” Photo: PA
<b>An everlasting partnership</b> "It has to be a true partnership, and you have to really really like and respect the person you're married to because it is a hard road," Michelle shared with Oprah in 2011 about the key to their lasting marriage. "I mean, that's what I tell young couples. Don't expect it to be easy, melding two lives and trying to raise others, and doing it forever. I mean that's a recipe made for disaster, so there are highs and lows. But if in the end you can look him in the eye and say, 'I like you.' I stopped believing at love in first sight. I think you go through that wonderful love stage, but when it gets hard, you need a little bit more." Photo: PA
<b>Incredible woman</b> After his wife's final speech as first lady of the United States in July 2016, Barack took to Twitter to praise Michelle. "Incredible speech by an incredible woman. Couldn't be more proud & our country has been blessed to have her as FLOTUS. I love you, Michelle." Photo: PA
<b>She's always right</b> "After about 15 years I finally figured out that she's always right," President Obama shared to Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. "So surprisingly we just stopped fighting after that." Photo: PA
<b>I got you babe</b> "It's one of many ways that Barack shows me and the girls how special we are," Michelle shared on <i>The View</i> in 2012. "And that's the thing that touches me about him. I don't care what's on his plate. I don't care what he's struggling with. When he steps off that elevator into our residence he is Barack and dad. And there's just those little things that you do that remind you, that you know, I still got ya." Photo: PA
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved