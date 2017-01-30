What happened to Kim Kardashian's jewelry: The latest from Paris

<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kim-kardashian/"><strong>Kim Kardashian</strong></a>'s trip to the City of Lights went dim on October 3, when the reality star was held up at gunpoint and robbed at her and husband Kanye West's Parisian apartment located on the Rue Tronchet in the 8th Arrondissement. Click through for the latest on the TV star's terrifying ordeal. It seems like Kim won't be getting back her stolen jewels. Aomar Ait KIhedache, one of the men who allegedly robbed the TV star, revealed to police the whereabouts of Kim’s millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Aomar claimed in excerpts reportedly taken from police testimony and published in the French newspaper, Le Monde, that all of Kim’s jewelry except her 20-carat engagement ring was melted down and sold in Antwerp, Belgium. Aomar, who called the robbery a “very simple affair” revealed, ”For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them.” According to the newspaper he also shared, “One of the people took care of it. He came back with bars… in all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of ah … 25,000 or 28,000 [euros], something like that.” As for Kim’s engagement ring, the alleged robber reportedly told police, "There is a person who has it. Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted." Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
The path to justice is finally underway for Kim. As the mom-of-two resumed travel for a rescheduled appearance in Dubai, NBC reported on January 12 that four suspects have been charged for the October robbery. Police have arrested Yunice A., 63, who has been charged with committing a robbery with a gun, abduction or sequestration and association with criminals. Marceau B., 64, is charged with concealment in an organized gang and association of criminals. The third, 45-year-old Florus H. is charged with three counts including complicity in a robbery with a gun, complicity in abduction and sequestration and association with criminals. The group of three men are the first of ten who are being held in police custody and will be charged for the robbery that left Kim without an estimated $11 million in jewelry. The 27-year-old brother of the limo driver, Gary M. is facing a charge of conspiracy in the robbery. He has since been released by the investigating judge and remains under judicial control. He must report to authorities. Out of the 17 suspects, police say that there were three women involved. And after the initial arrests, an additional six were charged including a 70-year-old woman Christiane G. Photo: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Over three months after Kim's robbery in Paris, 17 suspects have been reportedly arrested in connection to the heist. According to the French newspaper Le Monde, one of the individuals who was taken into custody works for a limo company that the reality star's family used during their Paris visit. Kim's attorney Jean Veil told FR2 that Kanye West's wife is “very happy” and “very reassured” by the recent developments in the case. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Nearly a month after her robbbery, Kim resurfaced on Instagram - though not on her own account. The reality star posed for a photo with shooting victim Alton Sterling’s son Cameron and her husband Kanye West at the rapper's concert in Los Angeles on November 1. Cameron's attorney, Justin Bamberg, shared the photo on his Instagram account, writing, "Shoutout to @kanyewest & @KimKardashian for showing 16th bday love last night to my client #CameronSterling, eldest son of #AltonSterling." Earlier in the week, the mom-of-two broke her silence on social media posting three posts on Facebook, which she has since deleted. Photo: Instagram/@justinbambergesq
More than three weeks after the robbery in Paris, Kim ventured out of the house to support husband Kanye West at his Los Angeles <i>Saint Pablo</i> concert at The Forum on October 25. The reality starlet was joined by her mother Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and friends Jonathan Cheban and Brittny Gastineau. The mom-of-two, who was dressed in an oversized shirt, was covered by amped up security and did not make an appearance on her personal social media nor Jonathan's or Kourtney's pages. Kim also avoided the cameras that were filming bits for the new season of <i>Keeping Up With the Kardashians</i> throughout the night. Before heading to Kanye's show, Kim and Jonathan were spotted on a frozen yogurt run in another very lowkey outfit. Photo: Mario Santoro/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire
Kourtney Kardashian is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to share an update on Kim. The mom-of-three opened up to Australia's <i>TODAY Extra</i>, revealing that her sister, who turned 36 on October 21, is still "shaken up" over the incident in Paris. "[Kim's] not doing great," Kourtney said. "I think we're all really still shaken up and I just – you know, I think she has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family. And that's what family's all about." Photo: Instagram/@ kourtneykardash
On October 18, Kris Jenner shared an update on her daughter more than two weeks after her robbery during Paris Fashion Week. "It's a process," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told <i>E! News</i>. "One day at a time." To help, Kris is "doing what a mom does." She explained, “You gather around and you make sure that she feels loved and safe and she's home and that's all that matters. She wants to be with her kids and family. It’s just family first." The incident, "of course" has changed the family’s approach to public events. The mom-of-six admitted, "You start looking at the world a little bit differently, because when you have a daughter at home who is struggling because of something horrific and tragic that happened, you start looking around a little bit differently." Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner
With no official word from Kim, her assistant, Steph Shep, gave fans an update via a handwritten note posted on the reality TV star's website. “Hey guys. So you may have noticed we haven’t updated the app in a couple weeks," the note read. "Keeks is taking some much needed time off. But not to worry … we’ve called upon Kim’s closest friends, fam and yours truly to serve up some exclusives. Stay tuned for new posts and app takeovers!! Thank you so much for your support for my girl. “Love you mean it!” Photo: kimkardashianwest.com
A little over a week since her Paris robbery, Kim has decided to take the rest of the month off. A source close to the reality star says that Kim has pulled the plug on her appearance in Las Vegas, which would have taken place on October 28 at Hakkasan. The event would have fallen a week after Kim's 36th birthday on October 21. "Everything on Kim’s schedule has been indefinitely canceled or postponed," the source told <i>Entertainment Tonight</i> on Tuesday. "Kim is not ready to start talking about returning to work. At this time, she is still wanting to take time off to be at home with her kids and her family." The source added that there is no set date for the reality superstar to make her way back into the limelight, "There is not a big plan in place for [Kim's] comeback. It's only been a week," the source added. "She is still staying off the grid and away from everything." Kim was also noticeably absent from Tuesday night's <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</i> season 12 wrap party. Kim's sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie took to their social media to share pics from the occasion, from the party's photo booth with the words "That's a wrap." Photo: MJT/AdMedia
Khloe Kardashian addressed Kim’s Paris robbery during an appearance on <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i> on Tuesday (October 11), revealing that her sister is "not doing that well.” “I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her,” the <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</i> star said. “But our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know, it was horrible what happened to her.” The incident has proven to be a “wake up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” Khloe admitted. "This is a really serious matter for Kim. I think that’s really personal, as to that emotional terror [and when] you could move on from that. So I think for us it’s a wake up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister is okay.” The family is also being cautious as to how much they are sharing on social media in addition to making sure they are “protected as well as possible.” Khloe confessed, “Like I said, we’re a family, we’ll do this together. I think it’s important to make those adjustments and to pull back a little bit I think is always smart.” Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian
One of Kim Kardashian’s stolen pieces of jewelry has been recovered. According to reports, the TV star’s attackers dropped the reality star’s Jacob and Co diamond cross, which was discovered by a passerby on the sidewalk outside the apartment building, the day after the robbery. The piece is reportedly worth over $33,000. The pendant is currently being checked by police for any traces of DNA that could potentially help them track down the attackers. Kim had a total of 13 pieces of jewelry stolen during the PFW robbery, including a 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring which was gifted to her by husband Kanye West. Photo: JC Olivera SIPA USA/PA Images
Kanye West returned to the stage on Friday, October 7, less than a week after his wife's terrifying robbery. The rapper resumed his <i>Saint Pablo</i> tour in Chicago after rescheduling two dates. During the performance, the Chicago native made no mention of Kim's incident, though he did tell the audience, "It's good to be home." Photo: NameFace SIPA USA/PA Images
The Kardashian-Wests departed New York City back to Los Angeles on Thursday, October 6. The couple, who were dressed down in sweats for their trip, was spotted leaving their Tribeca apartment with their young children (North and Saint West). Photo: Nicolas Genin ABACA/PA Images
Kourtney Kardashian, who was in Paris with Kim - though out at a club when the robbery happened - has broken her silence following her sister's scary incident. The mom-of-three took to her Twitter on October 5 to share a photo of a Bible verse, which she captioned with a simple praying hands emoji. "Remember that joy is not dependent on your circumstances," the passage began. "Do not judge a day as devoid of Joy just because it contains difficulties." Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/Twitter/@kourtneykardash
Lena Dunham and Hillary Clinton are the latest public figures to comment on Kim’s robbery. The <i>Girls</i> actress addressed the reality star’s incident during Power 105.1’s <i>The Breakfast Club</i>. “So awful,” Lena said. “I literally am thinking about her every day like she’s my friend even though I don’t know her. I’m like, ‘Is she feeling OK? Is she talking to somebody? I’m worried.’” Meanwhile the former Secretary of State told <i>Extra</i>, “I felt really bad for her.” Also talking about Kanye leaving his concert upon hearing the news, Hillary said, “He was in the middle of the concert and he ran offstage, bless his heart. I’m just glad nobody was hurt.” Photo: Hahn Lionel ABACA USA/PA Images/Van Tine Dennis/ABACA ABACA USA/PA Images
Kanye West's wife is still recovering from her recent attack in Paris and as a result has postponed an upcoming engagement abroad with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. The duo originally had a makeup demonstration scheduled for October 14 in Dubai. Mario shared the news with a statement on his Instagram. "Dear Dubai Masterclass Attendees, On behalf of myself and Kim Kardashian West, please accept our apologies. We are sorry to inform you that due to the recent events, we will be rescheduling the Dubai Masterclass with Kim Kardashian West," he said. Mario continued, "We understand the inconvenience that this has caused you. You will have the option to cancel and receive a full refund, or we can hold the ticket for the rescheduled date. Rescheduling details will be sent out within the week. We deeply and sincerely apologize from the bottom of our hearts. We truly hope you all understand the decision we had to make and look forward to our upcoming class. We will update you via email and TheMasterClass.com." Photo: Instagram/@makeupbymario
Kelly Clarkson doesn't think Kim Kardashian should be blamed for the robbery because of oversharing on social media. "People overshare ...but it's asinine to say someone deserved that or asked for that," the singer told <i>Entertainment Tonight</i>. "That's, like, someone's mom and sister and daughter." "No one deserves to be held at gunpoint, even people we really don't like ...[even] if you don't like them," the <i>Idol</i> alum added. "It's terrifying and not right." Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas PA Archive/Press Association Images
Caitlyn Jenner is the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to speak out regarding Kim's scary incident. In a sweet Instagram tribute, the Olympian wrote, "Love my girl! After hearing the full story, I'm so thankful she's okay. It's a reminder for us all to be careful in the uncertainty of this world." Photo: Twitter/KimKardashian
Kris Jenner's close friend Lance Bass has given an update on Kim following her horrific ordeal in Paris. The singer revealed to <i>Entertainment Tonight</i> that he "immediately" called the Kardashian matriarch upon hearing the news. "Of course they're shaken," Lance said. "That's just horrible, horrible. I mean, to be kidnapped and tied up and gagged, that is just awful. So, you wouldn't wish that on your worst enemy." "I just hope they're able to recover, and I know Kim, that's going to scar you for life," he added. "I just hope they have someone to talk to. That's just scary. I would never wish that upon anyone." Photos: Lionel Hahn ABACA USA/PA Images/JC Olivera SIPA USA/PA Images
Two days after her friend was attacked in Paris, Kim's pal and hairstylist Jen Atkin took to her Snapchat to address the incident and share a message of safety - for women in particular. “I just want to take a minute to address what happened the other night,” the hair guru said. “I’m still a bit in shock and I hate when bad things happen to good people, especially people that I love and I’m so grateful that nobody was hurt.” “I think it’s a really great lesson for all of us, especially women who are traveling in foreign countries, traveling alone or traveling together: Make sure to use the buddy system when you’re going out at night and if you’re dropping someone off, make sure that they get inside safely,” she continued. “I think we just need to make sure that we take care of one another and just be very, very cautious of your surrounding.” Jen noted that her friend's ordeal has been a "huge wakeup call" for her when it comes to social media and urged her followers to be cautious when it comes to sharing geotag locations. She said, "No matter who you are, you just need to be very cautious because there are crazy people out there.” Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Since the incident, Kim's trusty bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, has switched his Instagram and Twitter accounts from public to private following criticism from Kardashian fans for his not being with Kim during the attack. The security guard, instead, was with the reality star's sisters Kendall and Kourtney the night of the robbery. According to Us Weekly, the mom-of-two doesn't blame her longtime bodyguard for what happened to her. A source said, "Kim is not blaming Pascal. She felt completely safe at the Paris apartment and doesn't believe this is his fault in any way." Photo: Instagram
Chanel's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, isn't holding back his thoughts when it comes to friend Kim Kardashian’s robbery. At his Paris Fashion Week show, the designer said, ”I don't understand why she was in a hotel with no security and think like this.” Karl continued, "If you are that famous and you put all your jewelry on the net, you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room. You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you." After Kim departed France, Karl Lagerfeld showed his support for the mom-of-two. Ahead of his Chanel show in Paris, the designer shared a special message that read: "We are all with you." Kendall Jenner, who was supposed to walk in the Chanel presentation on October 4, jetted home from Paris as well and landed a few hours after her sister in NYC. Photo: Instagram/@vmagazine
<i>E! News</i> confirmed that the reality star was not alone at the time of the robbery. Kim's close friend and stylist Simone Harouche was also inside the apartment. After hearing commotion, Simone locked herself in a downstairs bathroom and texted for help. A source told the outlet, "Simone texted [Kim's bodyguard] Pascal Duvier and Kourtney Kardashian." They added, "She couldn't dial 911 from her phone." Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
On the heels of his wife's robbery, Kanye West has rescheduled two of his upcoming <i>Saint Pablo</i> tour shows that were originally scheduled for October 4 and 6. "Due to family concerns, this week's Philadelphia and Detroit dates on the Saint Pablo Tour have been rescheduled," Live Nation told Rolling Stone in a statement. "The Philadelphia show will take place on December 13 and the Detroit show on December 22." Photo: FRANCIS SPECKER EMPICS Entertainment
Salma Hayek isn’t too concerned about her own jewelry in Paris following Kim’s attack in the French Capital. Talking to the Associated Press, the actress said, "I don't have that much jewelry in Paris. I don’t. “I love Paris but I don't have the jewelry here, because I don't live here." She continued, "I know it's terrible, but thank God she's okay... That's the only thing I can say, because it could have been worse… I know it's horrific, but at least there were some good points in that the little girl was not here and that she's fine.” Photo: Reynaud Maxime ABACA/PA Images
Likewise, Chrissy Teigen, whom Kim threw a baby shower for came to her pal's defense. "Fame is interesting. Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you'd make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets," she tweeted. "I dunno. It's hard to explain because everyone thinks money and fame is pure awesome, so it just sounds whiny. I get it, trust me. Go off." She later added, "Please do not think that I think celebrities are special snowflakes. I just miss empathy, in general, for everyone." Photo: Doug Peters / Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Following the scary news of Kim's robbery, late night host James Corden shut down haters on Twitter. He tweeted, "People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well to remember that she's a mother, a daughter, a wife, a friend. Be nice or shut up." Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/Press Association Images
The robbery comes a few days after Kim was attacked by prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who recently assaulted Gigi Hadid in Milan. Vitalii attempted to place a kiss on Kim's famous rear, but his plan was quickly thwarted by Kim's security guard, Pascal Duvier. Following the assault, Kim praised her bodyguard on Twitter writing, "My security @PascalDuvier is a G." Photos: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo condemned the attack on the reality star. “I condemn the attack Kim Kardashian suffered last night in her hotel,” she said in a statement. “[Kim] has my support and will always be welcome here in Paris. I have full confidence that the police force, as part of their investigation, will quickly identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these acts.” Photo: Szwarc Henri / ABACA/PA Images
Hours after the attack and after chatting with authorities, Kim left Paris on a private plane. She was reunited on Monday with her husband in New York City. The mom-of-two was accompanied by her own mother, Kris, plus a number of security guards to her and Kanye's Manhattan apartment. Photo: Hahn Lionel / ABACA USA/PA Images
Following the incident, Kris Jenner told <i>E! News</i> that her daughter "will be okay." Photo: Domine Jerome / ABACA/PA Images
After the robbery, a rep for the <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</i> star said, "She is badly shaken but physically unharmed." Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopres / DPA/PA Images
Upon hearing the news of his wife, Kanye abruptly cut his set at the Meadows Festival in New York short. The rapper told the audience that he had to leave because of a "family emergency.” The Grammy winner's team later released a statement that read: "Due to a family emergency, Kanye West was forced to end his performance towards the end of his set.” Photo: Twitter/‏@J_Haleyyy
Also noticeably absent at the time of the robbery was Kim's trusted bodyguard Pascal Duvier. The TV star's right hand man was out was with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for their night in Paris. The sisters were reportedly out at the Paris nightclub L'Arc when they got word of Kim's attack. A source close to Kim's family told People, "It wouldn't be that strange for Pascal to be dispatched to be with Kourtney or the other family members once Kim was 'safely' in her residence." The source added, "And he regularly provides security for the whole family – not just Kim." Photo: Snapchat/Twitter
A source close to Kim told <b>HELLO!</b> that North and Saint West were not in Paris at the time. Instead the youngsters were in New York City. According to Us Weekly, Kanye's daughter attended a matinee performance of the Broadway show <i>Matilda</i>. Discussing the robbery, the source told <b>HELLO!</b>, “It's absolutely terrifying and everyone is shocked." Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian
The French Interior Ministry (via CNN) said that five men threatened the building’s concierge with a weapon. The criminals then handcuffed him and forced him to open Kim’s apartment. Once inside, Kanye’s wife was held up at gunpoint. A source told E! News that the mom-of-two was gagged and bound at her hands and feet. They said, "She begged for them to let her live and [said] she has babies at home. Then they wrapped her mouth in tape and put her in the bathtub." Among the items stolen were a ring worth an estimated $4.49 million and a jewelry box, worth an estimated $5.6 million. Photo: Blondet Eliot/ABACA / ABACA/PA Images
Kanye West's wife was back in her luxury apartment by 2:30 a.m. Before the heist took place, Kim posted a video on her Snapchat of herself Facetiming with her brother Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna to congratulate them on their baby shower. Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian
Prior to attack, the reality star spent her Sunday attending the Balenciaga fashion show in addition to the Givenchy show, which her sister Kendall Jenner walked in. Later in the evening, Kim stepped out with her sister Kourtney for a dinner hosted by designer Azzedine Alaïa. Photos: Marechal Aurore/ABACA / ABACA/PA Images
Kim was in the French city with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner for Paris Fashion Week, attending a number of shows and parties. Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
