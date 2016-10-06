Ashton Kutcher reveals Mila Kunis is pregnant with a boy, shares details of their daughter's birthday

It's a boy for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis! The Ranch star revealed the gender of baby number two during an interview with Today on Thursday. "She points to Mila and goes 'baby brother' when she points to the belly," he said when asked if his two-year-old daughter Wyatt is excited about the arrival of her sibling. "Then she points to dad and says, 'Beer.'"

He continued: "So I think that she gets that there is something in the belly, but I don't think she nows that it's not going to be a plastic doll just yet."

Ashton revealed that he and Mila are expecting a baby boy Photo: Anthony Behar/PA

The news of Ashton and Mila's new baby came in June, a month before the couple celebrated their one year wedding anniversary. The pair's little girl may be excited, but the 38-year-old Steve Jobs star shared that he is a little nervous this time around. "All my friends are like you're going from playing zone to playing man-to-man," he quipped. "It's intensely scary. I was basically a doula for the first one. I read every book that you could possibly read and this one I'm like 'Yea, it's coming.'"

Ashton and Mila are parents to two-year-old Wyatt Photo: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/zumapress.com

Despite his thinking he isn't prepared for his second child, Ashton has learned that kids are pretty durable. "You have the recognition they're pretty durable," he said. "You're not going to break them."

He is also understanding that his daughter is certainly the boss in the house, especially when it comes to Halloween. While he and Mila share the same costume idea, Wyatt has a whole other idea in mind. "We were planning to do the Halloween thing and we saw the Ren from Star Wars, the little Kylo Ren, and we were like 'oh my god that would be amazing,'" he shared. "I was going to be Han Solo. There was going to be Leia but then we were like, 'That's totally selfish,' those are the costumes that we want to wear. She wants to be Peppa Pig or like Princess Sofia so I don't know what we're going to do yet, we have got a little time."

Peppa Pig has taken over their household so much so that he and Mila now walk around the house imitating the popular cartoon. "We just had this second birthday party: Peppa Pig," he shared during his appearance on the The Tonight Showon Wednesday. "That was the real deal. It's like these English pigs. They couldn't dub them with American accents. Peppa's the business, though. 'Muddy puddles.' We walk around the house talking in the accents. 'Muddy puddles.' 'Dinosaur.' You know George? 'Brudda George!'"