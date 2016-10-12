Felicity Jones is still coming to terms with former co-star Anton Yelchin's death
Felicity Jones is still coming to terms with the passing of Anton Yelchin. The Rouge One: A Star Wars Story actress opened up about the death of her former Like Crazy co-star in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter.
"It's been devastating," the 32-year-old said. "It doesn't feel like there's any justice or there's no way of understanding it, really.”
She continued, “It's just been a very difficult time for his family. They're very dignified, beautiful people. He was just like no one else. He really was a unique soul."
Anton died in a shocking accident on June 19 after his Jeep rolled backwards, pinning him between his car and California house gate. A coroner later ruled that the actor died of “blunt traumatic asphyxia.”
Felicity isn’t the only Hollywood star to have commented on the actor’s death. In August, Zoe Saldana paid tribute to her late Star Trek co-star by sharing a funny throwback video of her family, including her twin sonsBowie and Cy on Instagram.
She captioned the post, “I'm only posting this dubsmash because Simon Pegg insisted. He reminded me how much the crew laughed when I sent this video. It was over a weekend while we were shooting Star Trek in Vancouver last summer. Every time I see all the videos we all did it makes me think of Anton. We hope you get a laugh out of this. #startrek#startrekbeyond#startrek50th.”