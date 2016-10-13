Taylor Swift and her girl squad step out for a private Kings of Leon concert in NYC

Taylor Swift and her star-studded squad painted the Big Apple red (we mean black!) on Wednesday evening stepping out in coordinated ensembles to attend a private Kings of Leon concert hosted by Sirius XM.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: HELLO!/Hahn Lionel ABACA USA/PA Images

The 1989 singer was joined by a bevy of her A-list pals for the night on the town, including Lorde, Martha Hunt, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne and Dakota Johnson. The ladies arrived a little after 9 p.m. and were escorted to the VIP section of (Le) Poisson Rouge by several bodyguards for the hour-long performance.

A LOOK AT HOLLYWOOD'S POWERFUL SQUADS

Once situated, the singer and her girlfriends reunited with fellow squad member, Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, who was on hand to support her husband Caleb Followill — the band’s frontman.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Taylor, 26, appeared to be in a great mood with her girlfriends, despite splitting from boyfriend Tom Hiddleston last month. The Bad Blood singer was spotted dancing and singing along to the band’s tunes during the night. Lily took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself and bestie Taylor rocking out to one of Kings of Leon's songs.

Scroll below for video

Following the performance, the all-girl squad kept the fun going at New York’s Bowery Hotel for the show’s after-party. The ladies were also joined by Sienna Miller and Zoe Kravitz for more late night fun at Cabin Down Below.

WATCH TAYLOR AND LILY ROCK OUT TO KINGS OF LEON BELOW