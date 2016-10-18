President Obama does the best impersonation of his daughters Malia and Sasha using their cell phones

President Obama certainly knows his audience. During a visit to Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington, D.C. on Monday, the president couldn't help but mimic his and Michelle Obama's daughters 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha.

"It is so nice to see you guys. I know you may have been waiting here a while. Good thing you all had your phones with you," he started. "As the father of two teenage daughters, I know the whole time you were just like, 'And then he said. Girl I couldn't believe it.'"

The 55-year-old stopped by the high school to discuss their school year and the importance of communication. During his speech, he shared the difference between how their generation talks to their crushes now compared to when he was younger. "Growing up we didn't do that, we had to send little notes," he mentioned after acknowledging that some of the students may be working up the courage to ask someone to the upcoming homecoming dance. "And then we used to actually go up to somebody and talk to them if we liked them. So that may happen to you someday."

While the president may have prepared the crowd of students for their future, he and Michelle know they have nothing to worry about when it comes to Sasha and Malia's transition from kids to adults. "I'm proud of them they’ve really managed this so well," the 52-year-old first lady said about her daughters time in the spotlight during and interview with Ellen DeGeneres in September. "I mean, I just love them to death and the big thing I’ve always worried about was making sure that they got out of this whole. I’m just proud that they are poised, smart, intelligent young women."

