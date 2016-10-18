Kathie Lee Gifford gets emotional on her and Frank Gifford's 30th anniversary

Kathie Lee Gifford got emotional as she celebrated a special milestone. The Today host got misty-eyed while revealing that October 18 is her 30th wedding anniversary to the late NFL legend Frank Gifford. "I'm deeply grateful for all the years I had with that beautiful man…so thank you for that beautiful song," she shared as she wiped away tears and hugged co-host and friend Hoda Kotb at the beginning of Tuesday's show.

Kathie Lee and Frank would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday Photo: ABACA ABACA PRESS / ABACA USA/PA Images

She continued as she handed out tissues to the teary-eyed people on set including guest Andrew Rannells: "I had no intention of saying that, but that's why I love working with you, Hoda. I get to just be real… and a real pain in the butt," she quipped with laughter.

Frank, who shared two children, Cody, 26 and Cassidy, 23, with Kathie Lee passed away in August 2015 at the age of 84 of natural causes. In August, his wife opened up about how she has been dealing with the loss of her husband. "We had Frank for a lot of years and we had him in great health and we have many, many memories," she wrote in an open letter. "If you keep thinking about what you lost, you will fall in despair. Concentrate on what you still have and the memories and the knowledge that you will all be united one day. I am not saying it’s easy. I am saying it’s possible."

Kathie Lee says she learned how to live the "new normal" Photo: Instagram/@cassidygif

In May, the 63-year-old, opened up about finding her new normal. “I’m not [just] coping, I’m thriving,” she told Closer Weekly magazine. “We are trying to adjust to the new normal, and that will take a while." Kathie Lee shared that she "misses everything" about the late NFL star and that she is still getting used to his absence. "I keep expecting him to come in the door."

