Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duet plus more from President Barack and Michelle Obama's final state dinner

It was date night at the White House for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The country crooner stepped out on Tuesday night to support his girlfriend at President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's last state dinner.

Gwen, who is of Italian descent, was the headliner for the evening honoring Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini. The No Doubt singer, 47, took to the stage on the South Lawn of the presidential estate to perform hits like her 2006 popular tune “Sweet Escape" in addition to special duet with her beau.

Blake Shelton with Gwen at the the state dinner. pic.twitter.com/k8yaouTCpF — Neil King (@NKingofDC) October 19, 2016

Blake, 40, and Gwen treated the A-list crowd, which included Giorgio Armani, Frank Ocean, James Taylor, Jerry Seinfeld and Rachael Ray, to a performance of their romantic song, Go Ahead and Break My Heart.

One attendee, Chance the Rapper, tweeted his excitement at watching the mom-of-three perform, writing, “Gwen Stefani just sang to me at the White House. And pointed at me. Bro. I'm dead.”

Apart from musical performances, guests at the star-studded event were also treated to delectable Italian dishes by celebrity chef Mario Batali. The menu for the evening featured angnolotti with butter and sage, warm butternut squash salad, beef braciole with horseradish gremolata and for dessert, a green apple crostata with thyme caramel.

While the entertainment and food clearly did not disappoint, neither did Michelle Obama’s final state dinner look. The mom-of-two dazzled at the October 18 event wearing a custom rose gold chainmail gown by Italian label Atelier Versace.

The first lady and her dapper-looking husband made a smart pair at the D.C. party, sending celebrity fans like Bella Hadid and Nicki Minaj into fangirl mode. The Super Bass singer shared a photo of the first couple on her Instagram account with several heart-eye emojis writing, "Barack needed a Michelle."

