Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy is already a Beyoncé fan

It’s in her blood! Like her famous family, Daisy Sudeikis already appears to be a member of the Beyhive. Proud dad Jason Sudeikis dropped by Harry Connick Jr.’s show on Friday, where he revealed how Beyoncé played a part in his fiancée Olivia Wilde’s false alarm four days before his daughter’s birth.

“[Olivia] and I were going out — date night. This is how confident of a lady Olivia is. She's like, 'Date night, we're going to go see Beyoncé,’” the 41-year-old shared. “So, we were in line to get in the Lincoln Tunnel and there was an accident in there. Everything was gummed up, so it was going to take us like an hour to get through the tunnel, and we would have been a half hour late to the concert, which would have been a bummer because we would miss all the choreography and fireworks."

The pair ultimately decided to turn around and that's when Olivia started to have contractions. "I don't know if it was the pressure, if it was the traffic, or the fact that we were going to be late. It was just bad in the back seat of the car," the actor said. "We U-turned and got it out of there. We figured it would be a bad scene to have the baby in a tunnel—and a little redundant!"

Jason and his then-pregnant fiancée “hightailed it to Upper East Side” where the hospital was located and proceeded to walk around for a bit. The Horrible Bosses star admitted, “Then, Daisy calmed down. I think she was just fired up. Just sitting there doing the ['Single Ladies'] dance, like, 'I know where I'm going!'"

The couple’s daughter joined her parents and big brother Otis days later on October 11. Olivia took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her baby girl by sharing a photo of the sleeping newborn, which she captioned, “There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

Jason was originally slated to appear on Harry’s program the day of his daughter’s birth, but naturally had to postpone. “I was supposed to be on the show that afternoon. I was supposed to be here at 4, she came out at 3:39,” the dad-of-two explained on Harry. “[Daisy] does not care about show business. But she will.”

While on the talk show, the SNL alum also updated viewers on his two-year-old's current interests saying Otis likes, "Just about everything. Music, playing leftie — he’s going Kurt Cobain, Paul McCartney, Jimi Hendrix." As for whether his son would like a gig on Harry, Jason joked, "Yeah, probably. I don't think he knows what that is, but I'd love for him to bring in a steady paycheck."