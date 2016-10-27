Kanye West takes wife Kim Kardashian on a trip down memory lane for 36th birthday

Kim Kardashian quietly turned 36 on Friday, October 21. The reality star has been flying largely under the radar since her robbery in Paris earlier this month. Unlike previous years, which have involved blowout parties and documentation on social media, the birthday girl has remained silent this year. Family and friends, and even husband Kanye West have taken to social media to wish their darling Kim a happy birthday. The Saint Pablo rapper compiled a five minute video which he shared on Twitter from when his wife was a little girl with her siblings. With the video that also features her late father Robert Kardashian, he wrote, "Happy birthday babe."

Happy Birthday babe pic.twitter.com/Ee38e4LVFj — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 21, 2016

The 36-year-old's special day is certainly different than her 2015 celebration. Last year's she shared with fans a photo of her over-the-top birthday cake, while detailing her party. "My husband never ceases the amaze me! He rented out the entire movie theater to screen the new Steve Jobs (It's sooooo good BTW) and had all of my family & close friends come dressed up as their best pregnant Kim look (fake baby bumps provided on arrival!)," Kim, who was in her third trimester with son Saint at the time, wrote.

She added, "Not sure if that was to make me feel less huge or just a fun cool theme but I loved it & had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women! Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!!"

Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

In years past, the reality star has celebrated her birthday with huge blowout bashes in Las Vegas. While Kim has yet to Tweet or Instagram a birthday post, her family and friends have been flooding social media with love for the TV star.

Kris Jenner penned a beautiful tribute to her daughter, sharing a collage of throwback photos. “Happy Birthday to my precious Kimberly! @kimkardashian I love and adore you... you have brought so much joy into all of our lives and you are the most wonderful daughter, wife, sister, friend and mom,” the family matriarch wrote.

She added, “I thank God every day he blessed me with you and I cherish every single moment and memory. My heart is full of gratitude and I love you more than you will ever imagine or know... Mommy xo.”

Likewise, sister Kylie Jenner sent birthday wishes to Kim with a vintage photo. Posting a picture from the birthday girl's sweet sixteen, 20 years ago, Kylie wrote, “Happy Birthday Kimberly [halo face emoji] I love you sister.”

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:22am PDT



Kim was originally supposed to celebrated her 36 th birthday at Hakkasan Las Vegas on October 28, but canceled the appearance after being robbed at gunpoint of nearly $11 million worth of jewelry on October 3. "Given recent circumstances, Kim Kardashian will be unable to make her previously scheduled appearance at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub on Friday, Oct. 28," a spokesperson for the Vegas hotspot said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Since the scary incident, select members of the Keeping Up with the Kardshian star's family have shared updates on the mom-of-two. "[Kim's] not doing great," Kourtney Kardashianrecently revealed on Australia's TODAY Extra. "I think we're all really still shaken up and I just – you know, I think she has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family. And that's what family's all about."

Caitlyn Jenner

Happy birthday Kim! Love you  A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT



Kendall Jenner

❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:06am PDT



Ryan Seacrest

Happy bday, @KimKardashian! Thanks for teaching me how to take the perfect selfie. Looking forward to Sunday’s #KUWTK A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:16am PDT



Olivier Rousteing

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️ So many memories shared with love over the past years. It always makes me proud to have you as a friend, a muse and a constant inspiration. Wish you a happy birthday filled only with what you give generously to everyone around you: LOVE When it comes To U and me no #filtersallowed ❤️ A photo posted by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Oct 21, 2016 at 3:28am PDT



Khloe Kardashian

Happy birthday @KimKardashian!!! I hope this video puts a smile on your face https://t.co/yOyIcMiDrL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 21, 2016



Jonathan Cheban

Happy birthday to the sweetest girl, the person who is always there for you, an amazing wife, mother, sister daughter and friend, the best BFF in the world, oh yeh and the baddest bitch  in town. Love you kim A photo posted by Foodgōd (@jonathancheban) on Oct 21, 2016 at 7:05am PDT



Simon Huck

Happy Birthday to the most generous, unwavering, loyal, friend you could ask for @kimkardashian I love you to the moon and back!!!! A photo posted by Simon Huck (@simon_huck) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:34am PDT



Jen Atkin



Khloe Kardashian