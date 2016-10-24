Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are letting everyone know this about their marriage

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are fighting, but it's not with each other. The Thor actor has put an end to reports stating that their marriage is on the rocks. "Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup," he captioned the photo of him looking out to sea while Elsa is next to him and smiles.

Chris and Elsa shut down reports that their marriage was on the rocks Photo: Lionel Hahn / ABACA USA/PA Images

Chris, 33 and Elsa, 40, tied the knot in December 2010 and are parents to four-year-old India and two-year-old twins Tristin and Sasha. Elsa didn't let Chris have all the fun on social media. The mom of three shared a sweet picture of the duo on her Instagram next to the caption "Always and Forever."

In July, Chris celebrated his wife's 40th by writing, "Happy birthday to the world's best wife greatest mum and all round stunning human!! Love you loads and thanks for letting me help blow out the candles @elsapatakyconfidential."

Elsa captioned the sweet picture "Always and Forever" Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

During an interview with The Who magazine in 2015, The Avengers star talked about the exact moment he fell more in love with his wife. “Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her,” he shared. “Once we had kids we were like, ‘We’re in it, this is it.’”

He continued: “All of a sudden I had a greater appreciation for my wife, she kind of came into her own when we had kids. She certainly keeps me sane. I complain about things, she gets on with it.”