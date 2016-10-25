30 times Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner gave us major #relationshipgoals

Donald Trump's daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> wed husband Jared Kushner in a lavish 2009 ceremony, after meeting the American businessman through mutual friends in 2007. The stunning bride walked down the aisle at New Jersey's Trump National Golf Club donning an elegant Vera Wang gown inspired by Grace Kelly. Since tying the knot, the power couple has expanded their family with daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore. In honor of the pair's anniversary on October 25, we've rounded up the parents-of-three's sweetest moments together, from date nights to vacations. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
After their 2009 nuptials, the newlyweds jetted to South Africa for their honeymoon. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The couple looked relaxed in each other's company after a getaway to the Maldives. Ivanka snapped this picture on their last night of the holiday. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Jared was surrounded by beautiful roses, including his wife at the 2014 Met Gala in New York. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Ivanka and Jared were very much the happy couple as they posed for a picture midway through hiking in Hvar during a 2016 summer vacation. Photo: Instagram / @ivankatrump
Jared and Ivanka were twinning in blue button-down shirts during a "date night" in Italy back in 2015. Photo: Instagram: @ivankatrump
The mom-of-three got "silly" alongside Jared at the 2015 White House Correspondents Dinner in D.C. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Jared and his wife were a pair of snow bunnies during a ski holiday in 2015. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The couple was dressed to the nines for an evening out in 2014. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Donald Trump's daughter celebrated her Shape magazine cover with her husband. Ivanka captioned the sweet photo, "Cover shot!" Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The couple channeled their inner Picasso for a date night at New York's painting lounge. Attached to the sweet photo, Ivanka noted, "We got a little creative this #DateNight." Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
With her husband by her side, Ivanka checked off one item from her bucket list: meeting Prince William! The parents-of-three met the Duke of Cambridge at a 2014 reception. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
A couple that golfs together stays together! Jared and Ivanka hit up the 18th hole of Trump International, Scotland. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The power couple had a "fun night" in 2014 with the Sotheby's Contemporary Art team in new York City. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Ivanka planted a kiss on her husband, while out and about in their hometown, NYC in 2014. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
That's amore! The couple went for a gondola ride. Ivanka captioned the tender snap, "Venice? Nah... It's Vegas baby!" Photo: Instagram/@Ivankatrump
The look of love! On Valentine's Day 2016, Ivanka posted a sweet photo of herself and hubby on her Instagram with the caption: "Happy #ValentinesDay to my one true love. I'm grateful for you daily—and can't wait to give you a very special gift in just a few more weeks!! #GrowingFamily #Grateful #VDay." Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Jared and Ivanka cuddled close to each other on a boat ride down the Bosphorus during a 2012 trip to Istanbul. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Jared and Ivanka were just a couple of Americans in Paris enjoying dinner at Kong in 2012. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Summer lovin'! The pair enjoyed a weekend getaway in 2014. "A great long weekend spent with the people I love most in this world," Ivanka captioned the vacation photo. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The duo flashed bright grins for the camera in 2014. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Jared stepped out with his wife to support his father-in-law, Donald Trump, at the 2015 GOP debate. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Arabella's parents made a smart pair, while showing their support for veterans in Iowa. Photo: Instagram/@Ivankatrump
Ivanka accepted her husband's challenge in 2014 dining on "eggs, tuna melt, Mozz sticks and pancakes" at a New Jersey diner. "My husband always claims that the best diner's are in New Jersey," the businesswoman captioned the photo. "Bravo!" Photo: Instagarm/@ivankatrump
Ivanka cradled her baby bump in a 2016 NYE post. "I am looking forward to a year filled with love, laughter and adventure with my incredible husband, Jared, and our (growing) family. ❤️ #happynewyear #2016," the then-expectant mom captioned the photo. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Theodore's mom snuggled close to her husband during a 2012 night out in Istanbul. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The pair wrapped up summer 2014 with a steamy date night. Attached to the picture, Joseph's mom penned, "A hot date on the last night of summer... #datenight #summerlovin." Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
The Manhattan-based couple stepped out in 2015 to support Ivanka's brother Eric Trump in his efforts to support St. Jude Children's Hospital. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Jared and his wife hugged it up after one of the "greatest meals" of their lives in Chicago back in 2012. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Ivanka and her husband cleaned up nicely for the 2012 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
