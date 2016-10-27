Kanye West gives wife Kim Kardashian a sweet shout out as she attends his second show in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian is the only one Kanye West is thinking about. During the second Los Angeles date of the rapper's Saint Pablo tour on Wednesday at the Forum in Inglewood, Kanye took a moment to show his wife the love.

"I'm so lucky to have my wife here right now," the 39-year-old told the crowd in between songs, before replaying the sweet video he put together to celebrate Kim's 36th birthday last week. In a fan video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen watching her video on the jumbo screen and smiling as the clip played.

Kanye gave Kim a special shout out during his Saint Pablotour Photo: Doug Peters Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim's sister Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga were also front and center for the moving moment. The previous night, Kim was spotted at the show with BFF Jonathan Cheban. Since the Paris robbery, that happened on October 3, Kim has remained at home and under the radar.

Kanye pointed to Kim and said, "I'm so lucky to have my wife here right now." and replayed the birthday video❤️ pic.twitter.com/31eGotcHdx — DesireeG.❥ (@DesziDoesIt) October 27, 2016

Though she has not publicly addressed what happened over three weeks ago, her family and friends have been sharing some insight. "[Kim's] not doing great," Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed on Australia's TODAY Extra. "I think we're all really still shaken up and I just – you know, I think she has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family. And that's what family's all about."

Kim and Kanye were married in May 2014 Photo: Hubert Boesl DPA/PA Images

The Fade rapper has also been extra supportive of his wife. As soon as he got word about the robbery, he abruptly ended his performance at the Meadow's Festival in New York. During an interview with Vanity Fair in June, Kanye shared the secret to making his marriage with the reality star work. "One of the keys to happiness in our marriage is we’re allowed to be ourselves," Kanye shared when talking about Kim's influence for his Famous video. "Our life is walking performance art.”