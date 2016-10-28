Miley Cyrus shares if she will ever marry Liam Hemsworth

Sweet niblets! Miley Cyrus finally addressed wearing her engagement ring during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, while admitting that she doesn’t “really want to” get married.

“I actually don’t really talk about it that much but I think it’s something people should understand, the Voice judge admitted. "I think young people in general what we wear and what like a relationship and a commitment means is very different to what tabloids like to make it mean.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Miley confirmed she is wearing her engagement ring Photo: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

“I think young people have a different idea of partnering and not feeling that this necessarily means this is going to have a legal document signed and dated,” Miley added. “It’s really sharing a life with someone and not about a legal paper that tells me anything even though I fought so hard for LGBTQ rights to be able to get married even though I don’t really want to.”

UNIQUE CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENT RINGS

Liam Hemsworth popped the question to the Wrecking Ball singer back in 2012 with a dazzling 3.5 carat Neil Lane diamond ring. After splitting in 2013, the couple rekindled their relationship in January of 2016, with Miley flashing the dazzling rock on Instagram — though as it turns out, the 23-year-old isn't a fan of her diamond ring.

A LOOK AT THE MOST EXPENSIVE ENGAGEMENT RINGS

The singer admitted that she doesn't really want to get married Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus

“This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of like gummy bears and cotton candy,” she confessed to Ellen DeGeneres. “They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up so sometimes I like replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune.”

Miley continued, “And he’s kind of like ‘What’s going on?’ And it’s like well, ‘This really isn’t my aesthetic but I’ll wear it because you love me.’”

Ellen joked, "God, he could have saved a lot of money by giving you like a gummy bear ring," to which Miley acknowledged, "I know."

WATCH MILEY'S INTERVIEW BELOW