Eva Longoria has no regrets about past relationships and says whether or not kids are in her future

Eva Longoria is exactly where she wants to be. The former Desperate Housewives actress opened up about not having any regrets about her past, and how that led her down the path of happiness. “No, I think every relationship is a path to where you are today," the 41-year-old Ocean Drive November cover girl said. "Every wrong turn led you to the spot where you are, so it wasn’t necessarily the wrong turn at the time. I wouldn’t change anything—never.”

Eva, who was previously married to Tyler Christopher from 2002-2004 and San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker from 2007-2011, is now happily married to Mexican media mogul Jose 'Pepe' Baston. The pair tied the knot this past May after three years of dating and a whirlwind five month engagementin a lavish, star-studded wedding that was featured in HOLA! USA.

"Pepe and I are soul mates—I don’t even know how to explain it, because it’s like we’re two different sides of the same coin," she explained. "He’s compassionate, kind, handsome—he’s everything I wanted and didn’t even know I wanted."

As for if after the marriage will come the baby carriage, Eva noted: “If it happened it happens. If it’s meant to be it would be a blessing.” Jose is already a father of three: 21-year-old Natalia and 13-year-old twins Mariana andJose. "They are amazing children—I’m so happy to be part of their lives," the brunette beauty shared.

Right now, Eva, who has a collection of home and bedding for JCPenney, is focused on building her brand and her new clothing collection for The Limited. “That’s been a longtime dream of mine," she said about the business venture. "A lot of people don’t know that I sew. I learned this from Hillary Clinton: Take criticism seriously, but not personally. Whether it’s that someone doesn’t like a piece of clothing I design, or my acting, or my restaurant, it’s important to hear the complaint.”