Meghan Markle: What you need to know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

<b>Meghan isn't actually her first name</B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a>'s full name is Rachel Meghan Markle. Coincidentally, her first name is the same as her character on the popular legal drama <I>Suits</I>. The star, who was born on August 4, 1981, has been portraying paralegal Rachel Elizabeth Zane since the series, created by Aaron Korsh, premiered in 2011. Photo: Getty Images
<b>She has Hollywood roots</b> While she's best known for <I>Suits</I>, the actress has also appeared in <i>90210</i>, <i>Without a Trace</i> and <i>Castle</i>. As for movies, the brunette beauty has had parts in a number of big films, including 2011's <i>Horrible Bosses</i> and <i>Remember Me</i>, which starred Robert Pattinson. She was introduced to the world of television at a young age, thanks to her cinematographer father Tom Markle, who used to take her on to the set of the sitcom <i>Married… With Children</i>, where he was the lighting director. Photo: Nigel Parry/USA Network
<b>She's a humanitarian</b> In 2016, she became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada and traveled to Rwanda to help promote the Clean Water Campaign. Meghan has also worked for United Nations Women as part of the HeforShe gender equality movement. "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches – I've always wanted to be a woman who works," she wrote on The Tig. "And this type of work is what feeds my soul and fuels my purpose. The degree to which I can do that both on and off camera is a direct perk of my job." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>She and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> met in 2016</b> The TV star and the royal are said to have met through mutual friend during summer 2016, while Meghan was promoting her USA show in the UK. When it was revealed that they were dating, a source told the Sunday Express that Meghan made Harry "happier than he's been for many years," and that the Prince is "besotted." The insider claimed that Meghan had already been introduced to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and "fitted in straight away." In October 2016, observant fans were quick to notice that the American actress wears an identical beaded bracelet to Harry – which many think could have been given as a gift from her royal boyfriend. Photo: Richard Stonehouse PA Wire/ PA Images/ Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>She's a lifestyle guru</b> Apart from her television and humantarian work, the actress founded the now-defunct lifestyle site The Tig, which covered a range of topics from food and travel to beauty and fashion. In the about me of the website, Meghan noted, "I wanted to create a space to share all of these loves, to invite friends to share theirs as well, and to be the breeding ground for ideas & excitement – for an inspired lifestyle." The TV star told <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a39356/actress-meghan-markle-interview/"><strong>Good Housekeeping</strong></a> in July that she viewed the site as a "conversation between girlfriends." She said, "I've tried to create a space that's really positive and hopefully inspires you to do something that's uplifting and empowering." In April 2017, though, Meghan unexpectedly shut down her website – which many took as a sign that she was winding down her public presence as her private life with Prince Harry became more serious. Her farewell message read in part: "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy... "Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.' Above all, don't ever forget your worth – as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything. Xx. Meghan Markle." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>She can cook</b> "There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken," she told Good Housekeeping in July. "If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it's a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>Her nickname is Flower</b> When it comes to nicknames, Meghan has quite a few. On her lifestyle site, she shared, "My nickname is: Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)." As for her favorite flower, she loves peonies. Meghan can be seen showcasing some beautiful bouquets on her Instagram with one photo captioned, "Because I'm spoiled rotten. #thankyou #peonies #theynevergetold." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>She has a steady hand</b> Prior to being an actress, Meghan was a calligrapher. In an exclusive quick-fire question round with HELLO! in October, the star revealed that she had done Robin Thicke's wedding invites. In HELLO!'s exclusive video filmed for Periscope, she said: "I used to be a calligrapher, that's how I paid my bills! I did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding. I've done tons of celebrity correspondence." She told Good Housekeeping that being a calligrapher was her "side job" while she was auditioning for roles. "I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>She's biracial</b> Meghan was born to a Caucasian father and African American mother. In a powerful essay for Elle magazine back in 2015, the humanitarian told the publication, “I’m half black and half white” before writing about how she created her identity and found her voice as a mixed race woman. “While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that,” she penned. “To say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.” Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<B>Her jewelry sends a message</B> In 2013 Meghan, whose father is of Irish descent, shared a close-up picture of her accessories, and captioned it: "My life story, told by jewelry". In the picture she can be seen wearing a Claddagh Ring which is universally recognized as an Irish token of love, loyalty and friendship. She is also wearing a Cartier watch, a mala beads bracelet (Buddhist prayer beads), a St. Christopher Pendant (worn by travelers, to show devotion and as a request for his blessing), and a locket. Photo: Getty Images
<b>She's divorced</b> Meghan was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson. The pair tied the knot in 2011 after dating since 2004. Meghan and Trevor were wed in a barefoot ceremony at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. The pair then separated in 2013 and were divorced in August of that year. Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
<b>She cannot live without her passport</b> During a session of Tig Talk, the actress revealed the one thing she cannot live without: her passport. She explained, "I spend almost every week on a plane, and between travel for work, or press, or most importantly for humanitarian work, it is my access to experience this big beautiful world of ours." Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle
