Meghan Markle gets quizzed on British culture: Find out how Prince Harry's new love did

How well does Meghan Markle know her rumored beau’s country? Clearly, not well enough! The UK TV channel Dave caught up with the Suits actress in July to quiz the American beauty on her knowledge of British history. From England’s national animal to Cockney rhyming slang, it appears that Prince Harry needs to give his new leading lady a quick history lesson if she plans on dating the fifth-in-line to the British throne. “I think I lost,” Meghan admitted with a laugh after her quiz. “I think I was the worst at this game.”

It was reported over the weekend that the royal, 32, and TV star, 35, are an item. The couple are said to have met through mutual friends during the summer, while Meghan was promoting her USA Network show in the UK.

