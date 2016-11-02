Gigi Hadid shares exactly what a Taylor Swift party entails

Ain't no party like a Taylor Swift party, according to the pop star's best friend Gigi Hadid. The supermodel, the Blank Space singer, and a few other members of their squad had a pretty laid back Halloween. "It was really cool, we were all working so my friend had a little, like, girls' night at her house," the 21-year-old told Matt Lauer on the Today Show Wednesday. Once Matt jokingly chimed in "Just a friend in general," Gigi added who hosted the bash. "Taylor had... we had chips, guacamole and pizza."

Taylor and her girls hit up a private concert

Gigi, who was on the show to speak about her collaboration with Stuart Weitzman for the Pencils of Promise foundation, told the host how she decided to tone her costume down for the low-key bash. "I had a really, really intense costume planned, and then I was like, maybe I'll save it," the Sports Illustrated model explained. "I found a cub scout shirt in Japan at a vintage store, and I made a costume out of it."

Taylor, 26, posted a photo of the party girls all dressed up in their costumes and enjoying their night in, which included, Gigi, fellow supermodels Martha Hunt and Lily Donaldson, Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello, Emmie Gundler and Kennedy Rayé.

"Happy Halloween from Deadpool, a Cub Scout, Martha Brady, a space cadet, a granny with a lost cat, black swan, and a birthday girls dresses as a cat. Happy birthday @kennedytayee WE LOVE YOU," Taylor captioned the snap.

The Shake It Offsinger was able to get the costume thanks to her dear friend Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, who played the superhero in the film. Taylor shared the information next to a picture of her wearing the mask that read. "Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you're the BEST deadpool inside contact ever."

While Ryan and Blake were noticeably absent from the affair, the couple attended Taylor's over the top Fourth of July party with Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt, Ruby Rose, Halston Sage and Taylor's then boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.