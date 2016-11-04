Throwback yearbook photos of the First Ladies of the United States

<b>First Lady Michelle Obama</b> Portraits taken: 1980, 2016 Wife of 44th President Barack Obama, Michelle has served as First Lady from 2009 to the present. Photo: Classmates/PA Images
<b>Hillary Clinton</b> Portraits taken: 1963, 2016 President Bill Clinton's wife, Hillary – the Democrats' 2016 nominee for the White House – served as First Lady from 1993-2001. Photo: Classmates/PA Images
<b>Laura Bush</b> Portraits taken: 1964, 2016 Wife of President George W. Bush, Laura served in the high-profile role from 2001-2009. Photo: Classmates/PA Images
<b>Nancy Reagan</b> Portraits taken: 1939, 1996 Nancy was the wife of the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, and served as First Lady from 1981-1989. Photo: Classmates/PA Images
<b>Patricia Nixon</b> Portraits taken: 1929, 1980 Married to the 37th President of the United States Richard Nixon, Patricia was First Lady from 1969-1974. Photo: Classmates/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved