Billy Bob Thornton on why his marriage to Angelina Jolie didn't last

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie were married for three years, but during their time together, he felt he couldn't live up to her standards. “I never felt good enough for her," the 61-year-old actor told GQ magazine about his fifth wife. ”She was always going off to meet with the U.N. people or the president or the adoption agencies."

Billy Bob and Angelina were married in 2000 Photo: S. Granitz/WireImage

The Bad Santa 2 star and the 41-year-old actress met on the set of the 1999 film Pushing Tin and were married a year later in 2000. The pair, who sported ink with each other's names and necklaces with their blood, eventually split in 2003, three months after Angelina adopted her first son Maddox from Cambodia.

Billy, who still has Angie's name tattooed on his body, revealed that he just wanted to stay home and "watch baseball" instead of mingling with celebrities and world leaders which wasn't something he was willing to change. "I'm real uncomfortable around rich and important people," he said. “I like how I am."

Billy said he "never felt good enough" for Angelina Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Boxmasters frontman ensured that there is no bad blood between the former pair. In fact, he said he and Angie are still friends and it is just like old times when they connect via phone every few months. Billy is now married to his sixth wife, actress Connie Angland. The pair tied the knot in 2014 when their daughter Bella was ten. He is also father to Amanda, 37, William, 23 and Harry, 22, from previous relationships.

Angelina married actor Brad Pitt in August 2014. The pair, who are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, ten and eight-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, announced plans to end their marriage in September.