Katie Holmes shares cute photo of Suri making cupcakes along with her empowering message for girls everywhere

Suri Cruise sure knows how to bake up a storm! Katie Holmes took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a rare photo of her little girl getting her hands dirty in the kitchen as she frosted and decorated baked goodies.

The ten-year-old looked adorable sporting pigtails and a pink DC Cupcakes apron, as she showed off her frosting-covered hands with a friend. Katie used the sweet photo as an opportunity to share a message of empowerment for young girls around the world.

Attached to the picture, the actress-director wrote, “Strong little girls that will become strong women. Let's keep fighting to make it a better world for our children.”

Katie, who attended the Napa Valley Film Festival over the weekend, occasionally shares artistic photos of her and ex-husband Tom Cruise’s daughter on Instagram, though rarely showing her face. No doubt Suri and her famous mother will have plenty of more baking fun as the holidays approach.

Last year, the All We Had director opened up to HELLO! about her family’s traditions saying, “I love family time during the holidays.” She added, “I'm the youngest of five, and I have a lot of nieces and nephews so it's really about celebrating with them and doing a lot of arts and crafts and baking and you know that kind of thing.”