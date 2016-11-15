Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows off his soft side when talking about his daughters

While his nickname might be “The Rock,” Dwayne Johnson has a soft spot for his two daughters. The Moana star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday where he opened up about fatherhood and his 11-month-old daughter Jasmine Johnson.

“She’s doing great,” the 44-year-old said of his baby girl. ”It's the greatest blessing just being a dad."

Dwayne and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their first child, Jasmine, together back in December of 2015. The actor is also a father to 15-year-old daughter Simone Johnson from a previous marriage.

A few weeks prior to his Ellen appearance, the doting father took to his Instagram account to pen a tribute to his firstborn and to elaborate on the shared bond between fathers and daughters. Sharing a black and white portrait of Simone, he penned, "It's the most unique, powerful, loving, irreplaceable, one of a kind bond on earth.. the bond between a father and his daughter."

Dwayne continued, "So proud you @simonealex_ for the young woman you've become and so grateful for the bond we have. I take complete credit for your wit and charm. All that brains and beauty you got go to your mama."



While on the talkshow on November 15, the dad-of-two, who was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, showed photos of his girls, revealing that one of baby Jasmine's favorite pastimes involves drumming on his head.

"That's one of her favorite games, drumming on daddy's head," Dwayne shared. "It's what she loves to do." He added, "I'm teaching her very bad habits."

The Baywatch actor also admitted to getting a furry male companion named Hobbs to help balance out all the estrogen in his household. Dwayne said, ”I have a house full of women and that's my guy.”