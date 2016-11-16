Michelle Williams talks daughter Matilda's wild hobby

Michelle Williams has a little zookeeper on her hands. The Manchester By the Sea actress opened up about her daughter Matilda's love for animals. "She is just into animals," the 36-year-old told reporters during the film's premiere in Hollywood on Monday. “Real ones and stuffed ones, saving them and sleeping with them.”

Michelle said he daughter Matilda is into animals Photo: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

THE BEST CELEBRITY KID PICS

"We have a zoo in our apartment," Michelle shared about the amount of animals taking up space in her and the 11-year-old's Brooklyn residence. “We just added a cat to our dog and fish. I figure that’s like a small petting zoo.”

Michelle quipped that her and Heath Ledger's daughter Matilda's passion for animals could help her earn a couple of dollars. “I could at least get 50 cents a visit,” she joked about opening her home up as an actual zoo. “I think that I could sell it to the 5-and-under crowd. Maybe if I, like, dressed up the cat and shaved the dog and sold them as some sort of novelty animals.”

Katie Holmes shares an adorable picture of Suri

According to Michelle, the best part about being a parent is hearing "mama" Photo: NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

Heath Ledger's sister praises Michelle

The Dawson's Creek star and her daughter have always had a knack for taking in pets. In 2011, Michelle sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and talked about the moment she and Matilda decided on a appropriate name for their new pup. "Her first ideas sounded like stripper names," she told the talk show host. "She wanted something like Crystal or Gem or Diamond, and at first I was going to be a controlling mom, then I decided 'let her have it.' Then she finally settled on Lucky, which made me feel very lucky. "