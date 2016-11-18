Brian Austin Green reminisces about youth by sharing new photos of his and Megan Fox's sons

Brian Austin Green had a proud papa moment on Wednesday evening. The Beverly Hills 90210 star took to his Instagram to showcase his love for his three younger sons and wife Megan Fox in a series of photos.

In the first photo, Brian, 43, shared a snap of his and Megan's two-year-old son Bodhi, sporting a red wig and a bright smile with the caption, "Bodhi as a red head."

Brian took to his Instagram to show off his three younger sons Photo: Instagram/@arent_you_that_guy

In the next photo, the actor showed some brotherly love between Bodhi and his older brother, four-year-old Noah, with the sweet caption "I miss being young." Brian couldn't let his sons get all of the credit or let the moment pass by without showing off his latest bundle. Ending his photo series, the Anger Management star posted a photo of his three-month-old son Journey next to the caption, "My wife makes beautiful babies."

Megan shows a rare photo of her son Bodhi

Brian, who is also father to 14-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship, and Megan tied the knot in 2010. Megan filed for divorce in August 2015 but eventually reconciled with her husband. In May, Megan opened up about her third pregnancy and how her family was prepping for their baby boy's arrival.

ALL THE CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2016

Brian and Megan were married in 2010 Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

CELEBRITY PARENTS SHOW OFF THEIR CUTE KIDS

“I feel great,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows star told Extra. “I love being pregnant, which is, a lot of women don’t feel that way, it is really uncomfortable… by the way. It is painful at parts.”

She continued: “I think the overall process is an amazing one. I feel so productive creating a human person that I’m so excited to meet because I know that I have such a spiritual connection to them and I can’t wait to meet this new member of my family, so I love it.”

Megan and Brian recently welcomed their youngest son Journey Photo: Instagram/@arent_you_that_guy

Michelle Williams opens up about her daughter Matilda



When it came to her Bodhi and Noah awaiting their little brother's arrival, Megan confessed that Bodhi wasn't too interested, but her oldest boy Noah was "very excited' to meet his new sibling. “He wants to take care of the baby and hold the baby and feed the baby, and he’s practicing a lot and he’s super excited.”