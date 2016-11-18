Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's kiss at the Latin Grammys sparks online frenzy

Talk about friendly exes. Former couple Jennifer Lopezand Marc Anthony reunited on Thursday night at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards, where they shared a sweet kiss. After treating audience members to a musical performance of their new single Olvidame y Pega la Vuelta, the mom-of-two presented her ex-husband with the Person of the Year award.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







The former couple kissed at the Latin Grammys Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

“Marc is a living legend who strips his heart and his soul in his musical journey,” Jennifer, 47, said in Spanish. “A composer, producer and singer, he is a magical and pure artist that gives us classics that will remain with us forever.”

Watch Jennifer and Marc's performance below

“In our own personal and artistic journey we have learned and grown so much,” she continued. “You will always be many things in my life: my mentor, my soulmate, a father. He isn’t just the Person of the Year, he is the person of an entire lifetime, for all of history. And it is an honor, to present you with this award for Person of the Year.”

At the crowds request, after chanting “beso” meaning kiss in English, Jennifer sealed the moment with a kiss on Marc’s lips. The pair’s public embrace has since gone viral.

The singer poked fun at the moment sharing pictures of himself kissing other people Photo: Twitter/@MarcAnthony

Marc, 48, took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday to poke fun at the buzz-worthy moment sharing photos of himself kissing both female and male friends. He wrote on social media, "Good morning, mi gente! Share your beso. #elbesoeffect #magnusstrong #whatsurbeso.”

Marc and his wife Shannon are separating after two years of marriage Photo: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Jennifer and the Latin singer's kiss came hours before news of Marc's separation from current wife Shannon De Lima broke. The pair, who wed in 2014 in the Dominican Republic, have separated after two years of marriage, according to E! News.

SHOCKING SPLITS IN HOLLYWOOD

The couple's separation marks the fourth one for the the Grammy artist. Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, Dayanara Torres and Maria Von Ritchie Lopez. The Grammy artist shares son Cristian and Ryan with Dayanara and twins Emme and Max with JLo.

WATCH MARC AND JENNIFER'S PERFORMANCE BELOW